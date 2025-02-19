Welsh Government
|Printable version
Stars align as Wales leads the UK in dark skies protection
Wales will this week become the first UK nation to introduce national good practice guidance to help protect its dark skies.
Good Practice Guidance: Planning for the Conservation and Enhancement of Dark Skies will help ensure people’s well-being, while helping both stargazers and wildlife thrive in Wales for generations to come.
Endorsed by the CEO and Executive Director of DarkSky International, it is aimed to assist all involved in planning decisions – such as developers and local authorities – to focus on the right light at the right time in the right place to ensure continued spectacular star-gazing opportunities.
Avoiding light pollution – which wastes money, energy and carbon – also benefits Wales’ cultural heritage and its tourism offer, with the country already renowned for having the highest percentage of protected dark skies in the world.
From Bannau Brycheiniog to Eryri, Wales boasts internationally recognised Dark Sky Reserves where visitors can see up to 2,000 stars at a time, compared to less than 100 in most urban areas, where actions arising from the guidance can make a difference.
Parts of Wales have also earned prestigious designations as a Dark Sky Park, Dark Sky Sanctuary and Dark Sky Community.
CEO and Executive Director of DarkSky International, Ruskin Hartley, said:
DarkSky International congratulates Wales on its leadership in dark sky conservation, celebrating a Decade of Darkness with Eryri National Park’s 10th anniversary as an International Dark Sky Reserve and the launch of groundbreaking Good Practice Guidance to further protect its world-class night skies.
The guidance, produced through close partnership between Welsh Government, local authorities, Wales’ Designated Landscapes and Natural Resources Wales, launches just as Wales prepares for Dark Skies Week, from Friday 21 February, when people across the nation will turn their eyes to the winter constellations.
Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, said:
The night sky is one of our most precious natural treasures, connecting us to countless generations who gazed at the same stars above Wales, and I want to ensure it’s preserved for future generations to discover and cherish.
Our planning system plays a fundamental role in protecting our celestial heritage, not just for stargazers, but for the countless species that depend on natural darkness for their survival.
I’m proud that Wales is leading the way by launching this Planning Good Practice Guidance, which will help us all advocate for – and protect – our dark skies.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/stars-align-wales-leads-uk-dark-skies-protection
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Wales moves to ban greyhound racing19/02/2025 10:15:00
Yesterday [Tuesday, 18 February] the Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies has said that now is the right time to move to ban greyhound racing in Wales.
£19 million to support the higher education sector18/02/2025 14:05:00
Universities in Wales will be supported by investment of £18.5 million to help them address the challenges facing the higher education sector, and a further £500,000 to support international recruitment and promotion.
Meet the organisation turning surplus food into support for those in need18/02/2025 09:05:00
Every year around 400,000 tonnes of food goes to waste in Wales and, if just one per cent of that was saved, it could be used to provide more than nine million meals.
Additional funding to help those through difficult times17/02/2025 14:05:00
An extra £3m is being invested in bereavement services across Wales to help ensure everyone can access the support they need, when they need it.
£5.25m Welsh Government funding to benefit unpaid carers17/02/2025 11:05:00
Unpaid carers in Wales will continue to receive additional support to take well-earned breaks from their caring role, Minister for Children and Social Care, Dawn Bowden has said.
Minister sets out vision for ethical use of AI in health and care in Wales17/02/2025 10:10:00
The Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing has outlined ambitious plans to establish Wales as a trailblazer in the safe and ethical use of artificial intelligence (AI).
Innovative apprenticeship scheme boosting social care workforce17/02/2025 09:10:00
For National Apprenticeships Week, the Minister for Children and Social Care met with former apprentices to hear how an innovative scheme helped them qualify as social workers.
Stellar Welsh start-up ready to launch next industrial revolution in space14/02/2025 14:05:00
A stellar Welsh start-up is ready to kick-start the next industrial revolution in space.
Deputy First Minister sees "remarkable progress" in Cwmtillery14/02/2025 12:05:00
Deputy First Minister, Huw Irranca-Davies, has re-visited Cwmtillery to meet with residents and review progress since the significant landslip at a disused coal tip that occurred during Storm Bert in November 2024.