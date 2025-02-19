Stars align as Wales leads the UK in dark skies protection

Wales will this week become the first UK nation to introduce national good practice guidance to help protect its dark skies.

Good Practice Guidance: Planning for the Conservation and Enhancement of Dark Skies will help ensure people’s well-being, while helping both stargazers and wildlife thrive in Wales for generations to come.

Endorsed by the CEO and Executive Director of DarkSky International, it is aimed to assist all involved in planning decisions – such as developers and local authorities – to focus on the right light at the right time in the right place to ensure continued spectacular star-gazing opportunities.

Avoiding light pollution – which wastes money, energy and carbon – also benefits Wales’ cultural heritage and its tourism offer, with the country already renowned for having the highest percentage of protected dark skies in the world.

From Bannau Brycheiniog to Eryri, Wales boasts internationally recognised Dark Sky Reserves where visitors can see up to 2,000 stars at a time, compared to less than 100 in most urban areas, where actions arising from the guidance can make a difference.

Parts of Wales have also earned prestigious designations as a Dark Sky Park, Dark Sky Sanctuary and Dark Sky Community.

CEO and Executive Director of DarkSky International, Ruskin Hartley, said:

DarkSky International congratulates Wales on its leadership in dark sky conservation, celebrating a Decade of Darkness with Eryri National Park’s 10th anniversary as an International Dark Sky Reserve and the launch of groundbreaking Good Practice Guidance to further protect its world-class night skies.

The guidance, produced through close partnership between Welsh Government, local authorities, Wales’ Designated Landscapes and Natural Resources Wales, launches just as Wales prepares for Dark Skies Week, from Friday 21 February, when people across the nation will turn their eyes to the winter constellations.

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, said: