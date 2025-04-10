Stars of stage and screen will perform for VE Day 80 anniversary

Julian Glover, Siân Phillips, and Joseph Mydell will appear in the National Theatre’s ‘The Next Morning’ to mark VE Day 80.

VE Day 80 concert will be broadcast to millions live on BBC One

Commonwealth War Graves Commission will bring the Second World War to life through a national touring exhibition

Stars of the stage and screen taking part in plans to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War have been announced today, as we reach one month to go until an unforgettable national event.

The National Theatre’s new film ‘The Next Morning’, written by stage and screen writer James Graham for the occasion, will feature award-winning actors Julian Glover, Siân Phillips, and Joseph Mydell.

Released online on 8 May, the short film will take viewers through a series of intimate, interconnected stories, exploring intergenerational perspectives on the end of the Second World War.

It will connect young people today with the experiences of an older generation, all of whom carry different memories of the war, helping them to understand the resilience of those that came before them, and uncover deeply personal histories that challenge their perceptions of the past. The film will also be made available alongside resources for schools.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy recently said:

It is absolutely right that we ensure that the stories of those who lived through and fought in the Second World War are remembered by generations to come. Through the National Theatre, the VE Day 80 concert and our UK wide exhibition, we will bring to life the stories of those no longer with us so that the next generation are able to honour their sacrifice and recognise the legacy of peace that they fought to secure.

Elsewhere, stars of stage and screen will take part in a major VE Day 80 concert on Thursday 8 May. The concert will be broadcast live on BBC One at 8pm and will include performances, readings and poignant moments that will tell the story of VE Day and the nation’s reaction to the end of the Second World War 80 years ago.

More than 12,500 people are expected to be be in attendance, including a number of Second World War veterans.Tickets for the VE Day 80 concert are being allocated to people across the country from the networks of organisations connected to VE Day including the Royal British Legion, British Evacuees Association and Commonwealth War Graves Commission. More than 2,500 young people including all 12 Uniformed Youth groups, Duke of Edinburgh ambassadors, #iwill ambassadors and Commonwealth Scholars will also watch the concert live on Horse Guards Parade to ensure that the legacy of the stories of our veterans are saved for the next generation.

To bring the commemorations to communities across the country, the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC) will kick off the ‘For Evermore Tour’ that will see a UK interactive mobile exhibition bring to life Second World War histories and stories. The tour will begin in Coventry, the city that suffered the single most concentrated air attack on a British city during the Second World War and then travel to iconic locations and landmarks across the UK. Events will be held internationally at several commemorative sites in Hong Kong, Singapore and Thailand, highlighting the global stories of all those who fought for the UK and Commonwealth in the Second World War.

At the heart of the tour is the Commonwealth War Graves’ Torch for Peace, an enduring symbol, honouring the contributions made by individuals, which will act as a baton to pass and share stories to future generations.

The events and exhibitions will run alongside the government’s national programme to mark the 80th anniversaries of VE Day and VJ Day which includes a Military procession and flypast of current and historic military aircraft, the return of the poppies to the Tower of London and a nationwide call for families to delve into their lofts and discover their own Second World War stories.

Director General of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission Claire Horton CBE recently said:

Stories of individual people whose lives were cut short by conflict must be told and shared, their contribution provides the human connection to an important aspect of our global history. For us, the VE and VJ 80th commemorations are a pivotal moment to come together and remember the immense loss of life during the Second World War – a devastating and deadly conflict that impacted people of all ages and from all corners of the world. At the heart of the tour - and joining many of the national ceremonial events - is the Commonwealth War Graves Torch for Peace. The lit torch is an enduring symbol, honouring the contributions made by individuals, yet it is also a baton to pass the responsibility of commemoration to future generations - helping us acknowledge our shared histories and complex pasts. As the world wars fade from living memory, we urge everyone to take time to take part in these important commemorations.

Visit the dedicated interactive website ve-vjday80.gov.uk for latest information and ways to get involved.