Start date of autumn COVID-19 vaccine programme brought forward
The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) have announced that this year’s autumn flu and Covid-19 vaccine programmes will start on the 11th September. This is a precautionary measure following the identification of a new Covid variant.
The decision means those most at risk from winter illness – including health and social care staff and carers, those who care clinically vulnerable and those aged 65 and over will be able to access a Covid vaccine in September.
Individuals who fall into these higher-risk groups are encouraged to take up the jab as soon as they’re invited. Staff working in homelessness services should support those eligible to access the vaccines when available.
More information and guidance on COVID-19 vaccination and testing
