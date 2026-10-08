Starting early is key to less stress around Self Assessment

Customers encouraged to start their Self Assessment tax return well ahead of the 31 January deadline.

More than 26% of people experience anxiety when faced with a financial or tax deadline.

Customers who start their Self Assessment now can avoid any last-minute stress knowing their tax affairs are sorted.

The Self Assessment deadline for the 2025 to 2026 tax year is 31 January 2027.

More than a quarter of people said they experience anxiety before financial deadlines, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) reveals ahead of World Mental Health Day (10 October), encouraging Self Assessment customers to start their tax return now.

Exploring the digital habits of more than 5,200 customers, an HMRC-commissioned survey revealed more than 26% of people said they experience anxiety when tax or financial deadlines were approaching.

The deadline to submit a Self Assessment tax return and pay any tax due for the 2025 to 2026 tax year is 31 January 2027. Millions of Self Assessment customers choose to file their tax return well ahead of the January deadline each year which they can do on GOV.UK. Last year, more than 24,000 customers filed theirs on World Mental Health Day.

Customers who haven’t started their tax returns can access help and guidance on GOV.UK before starting theirs, which could help minimise any anxiety or stress they may be feeling ahead of the deadline.

Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s Chief Customer Officer, recently said:

Self Assessment doesn’t need to be overwhelming, by starting early you have time to prepare properly and complete your tax return in manageable bitesize chunks, which is always better. Whether you are gathering the information you need or have already made a start on your Self Assessment, there is plenty of help online. Go to GOV.UK to start today.

Other tips to avoid stress around Self Assessment include:

Prepare: have all your records and personal income details to hand before you start

Make a start: start it, save it and go back to it as many times as you need. Taking breaks makes the process more manageable

Take your time: an accurate tax return means you won’t be paying more tax than you need to

Budget: plan how you would prefer to pay any tax owed, for example monthly instalments, rather than facing a big bill all at once

Anyone still unsure if they need to fill in a tax return for the 2025 to 2026 tax year can use the Self Assessment checker tool on GOV.UK where they can also register and notify HMRC if they no longer need to complete one.

Customers signed up to Making Tax Digital for Income Tax still need to submit their Self Assessment tax return and pay any taxed owed by the 31 January 2027.

Self Assessment customers with a PAYE income can file online before 30 December and have any tax owed collected via their tax code.

Further Information

More information about Self Assessment.

The deadline for paper tax returns for the 2025 to 2026 tax year is 31 October 2026. Online filers have until 31 January 2027.

Customers who received the 2025 to 2026 Winter Fuel Payment, or Pension Age Winter Heating Payments in Scotland, and are in Self Assessment, will see the Winter Fuel Payment pre-populated in their 2025 to 2026 online tax return where possible, and payment is due by 31 January 2027. Customers should check and add it manually if it is not shown. Paper filers will need to add it on their tax return. Customers with a total income over £35,000 will then pay the payment back through their Self Assessment tax bill.

The deadline to opt out of the 2026 to 2027 Winter Fuel Payment has now passed. Customers in Scotland can opt out of the Pension Age Winter Heating Payment by midday on 19 October 2026.

For customers who pay their High Income Child Benefit Charge (HICBC) through Self Assessment, around 300,000 will now have their or their partner’s Child Benefit payment details pre‑populated on their online Self Assessment tax return, making it easier for liable customers to complete an accurate tax return.

Some customers may be able to pay via the PAYE digital service, a simple and easy way to pay the charge monthly via their salary, which amends their tax code. For more information on the HICBC PAYE digital service go to GOV.UK.

Anyone who is struggling with their Mental Health is advised to contact the NHS 111 service or a Mental Health charity.