Starting Out in Resilience

e-Learning + Workshop

Start Strong. Understand The System. Build Confidence.

New to resilience? This five-day course walks you through the UK's emergency frameworks, systems, and responsibilities – building the knowledge, confidence, and practical skills to step into your role and contribute from day one.

Course Description

If you're new to resilience and emergencies, this course is your foundation.

You'll build a clear understanding of how the UK prepares for risk and disruption - and how agencies and sectors come together to respond and recover effectively. You'll explore the legal duties, frameworks, and capabilities that underpin resilience, and see how learning and improvement help systems adapt over time.

Through practical activities and real-world scenarios, you'll build confidence in your role - whether supporting organisational preparedness, coordinating locally, or stepping into emergency response.

Delivered through e-learning and a facilitated, scenario-based workshop, the course is aligned with JESIP principles and National Occupational Standards for Resilience & Emergencies.

﻿Who is this course for?

This course is ideal for individuals at the beginning of their resilience or emergency planning journey, across any sector, It's particularly relevant for:

Category 1 responders (e.g. emergency services, local authorities, Environment Agency, HM Coastguard)

Category 2 responders (e.g. utilities, transport operators, essential service providers)

Health and care professionals, including those in voluntary and independent sectors

Voluntary and community sector organisations supporting preparedness, response, and recovery

Private sector organisations contributing to critical services or resilience efforts

Military personnel working alongside civil agencies

Consultants or contractors supporting local or national preparedness

Whether you're stepping into a new role or seeking a broader understanding of the UK's resilience landscape, this course builds a solid foundation for future growth and contribution.

Aim

﻿Learning Outcomes

﻿Identify legislation, organisations, doctrine, standards and frameworks that shape and improve resilience and emergencies practice.

Describe how risks are anticipated and assessed in the UK, and recognise how risk information supports prevention, preparedness, response and recovery.

Describe the key components of emergency, continuity and recovery plans, and analyse examples to understand how they support preparedness and coordination.

Explain how capabilities are built through training, evaluation and continuous improvement.

Identify key principles of incident response - including command, control and coordination - and demonstrate how roles and structures work in a simulated scenario.

What's included?

﻿4 night's of Accommodation, including Dinner and Breakfast.

Refreshments, including Lunch throughout the course.

Optional Extras: Additional accommodation and meals (pre or post course) are available to purchase separately, subject to availability.

Access to the following e-Learning modules: UK Resilience: Roles, Responsibilities, and Structures Introducing Integrated Emergency Management.

Estimated time to complete e-Learning - 2 hours.

This course has been developed from Starting Out in Civil Protection.