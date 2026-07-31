NHS Wales
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Starting work for the first time? Discover the skills and confidence to thrive
Young people starting their first job can now access a new guide and workshop sessions from Healthy Working Wales, designed to help them build confidence, protect their wellbeing and develop the skills they need to thrive at work.
Thriving at Work, A Young Person’s Guide has been developed with young people and employers to reflect the real experiences and challenges faced by those entering the workplace for the first time. Drawing on research, workshops and surveys, the guide provides practical advice that is relevant and grounded in lived experience.
The ‘Ready, Set, Thrive’ workshops, which are free to attend, build on the content in the guide. They offer the opportunity for young people in Wales to receive guidance and training on starting work from Workplace Health Advisers, in a supported session with their peers.
The free guide and workshops recognise that starting work is an exciting milestone, but one that can also feel unfamiliar and overwhelming. They aim to support young people as they make the transition from education into employment by offering clear, practical advice on:
- Developing the soft skills needed to succeed in the workplace, including communication, teamwork and professionalism.
- Understanding workplace culture and building positive relationships with colleagues.
- Looking after psychological safety, mental health and overall wellbeing.
- Understanding workplace rights and responsibilities.
- Building confidence and planning for future career development.
Research highlighted in the guide shows that around 60 percent of young people say they feel unprepared for employment, underlining the need for practical support as they enter the world of work.
Oliver Williams, Consultant in Public Health and Healthy Working Wales Lead yesterday said:
“Starting work is a significant life event and while it brings exciting opportunities, it can also present new challenges. We want every young person in Wales to feel confident, supported and ready to thrive from their very first day at work.
“This new guide and workshop provide practical advice to help young people understand workplace expectations, look after their mental and physical wellbeing and develop the skills that will help them flourish throughout their careers.”
The guide is part of a new series of Healthy Working Wales resources focused on supporting young people and employers to create healthier workplaces.
A second guide, Supporting Young People at Work, is aimed at employers. It provides practical advice on how organisations can support, engage and get the best from young employees, helping them to create workplaces where young people can develop, thrive and reach their full potential.
The Thriving at Work, A Young Person’s Guide and Supporting Young People at Work, An Employer’s Guide are available now from Healthy Working Wales. Bookings are now open for the Ready, Set, Thrive workshops via the Healthy Working Wales website.
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/2026/07/30/starting-work-for-the-first-time-discover-the-skills-and-confidence-to-thrive/
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