Start-ups aim to tackle climate emergency

Four new Scottish start-ups are aiming to help tackle the climate crisis after securing places on a government-backed programme.

The Edinburgh and Glasgow-based entrepreneurs will receive a package of support to develop ideas aimed at improving air quality, reducing the use of fertilisers on farms and making better use of vacant buildings.

The Geovation Scotland Accelerator is a joint initiative between Registers of Scotland and Ordnance Survey. It supports some of the country’s brightest innovators through a year-long scheme, which has been helping start-ups since 2019.

The entrepreneurs joining the latest phase of the programme are:

Chris Hardman, founder of PropEco, a platform dedicated to helping property owners through the challenges posed by climate change. www.propeco.io

Kate Barnard, whose business Enjoy The Air will provide environmental data and analytics to help cities improve air quality in a way that is increasingly required by the World Health Organisation. www.enjoytheair.earth

James Braid, founder of Sky-Pin Drones Ltd, a company working with farmers to reduce fertiliser usage through the use of drone technology, software and field micromanagement. www.sky-pin-drone.com

Katherine Gunderson, founder of Grand Bequest, a property technology company using data analytics, conservation and sustainability to promote the global redevelopment of vacant buildings. www.grandbequest.co.uk

Kenny Crawford, business development director at Registers of Scotland, recently said:

“Geovation Scotland helps innovators find new ways to use our data to deliver economic and social benefits, and help tackle the climate emergency. “We hope that being part of Geovation Scotland will give this latest cohort of entrepreneurs the support they need to continue to grow their businesses, and ultimately play their part in supporting Scotland’s green recovery.”

Carly Morris, Head of Geovation, added: “We are delighted to welcome these new start-ups to the Geovation Scotland Accelerator. Our mission is to bring innovations and disruptors together to create a driving force that leads the charge in geospatial innovation because we know that innovation can play a key role in tackling the biggest challenges facing society including the climate crisis."

Geovation Scotland, was launched in 2019, and supports Scottish-based location and property technology start-ups.

It offers the companies involved access to a wealth of data, mentoring and resources as well as grant funding to develop their businesses.

The programme also supports the Scottish economy with the companies involved so far raising more than £600k of additional funding and investment and creating 17 full-time jobs.