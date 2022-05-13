Ordnance Survey - English
|Printable version
Start-ups aim to tackle climate emergency
Four new Scottish start-ups are aiming to help tackle the climate crisis after securing places on a government-backed programme.
The Edinburgh and Glasgow-based entrepreneurs will receive a package of support to develop ideas aimed at improving air quality, reducing the use of fertilisers on farms and making better use of vacant buildings.
The Geovation Scotland Accelerator is a joint initiative between Registers of Scotland and Ordnance Survey. It supports some of the country’s brightest innovators through a year-long scheme, which has been helping start-ups since 2019.
The entrepreneurs joining the latest phase of the programme are:
Chris Hardman, founder of PropEco, a platform dedicated to helping property owners through the challenges posed by climate change. www.propeco.io
Kate Barnard, whose business Enjoy The Air will provide environmental data and analytics to help cities improve air quality in a way that is increasingly required by the World Health Organisation. www.enjoytheair.earth
James Braid, founder of Sky-Pin Drones Ltd, a company working with farmers to reduce fertiliser usage through the use of drone technology, software and field micromanagement. www.sky-pin-drone.com
Katherine Gunderson, founder of Grand Bequest, a property technology company using data analytics, conservation and sustainability to promote the global redevelopment of vacant buildings. www.grandbequest.co.uk
Kenny Crawford, business development director at Registers of Scotland, recently said:
“Geovation Scotland helps innovators find new ways to use our data to deliver economic and social benefits, and help tackle the climate emergency.
“We hope that being part of Geovation Scotland will give this latest cohort of entrepreneurs the support they need to continue to grow their businesses, and ultimately play their part in supporting Scotland’s green recovery.”
Carly Morris, Head of Geovation, added: “We are delighted to welcome these new start-ups to the Geovation Scotland Accelerator. Our mission is to bring innovations and disruptors together to create a driving force that leads the charge in geospatial innovation because we know that innovation can play a key role in tackling the biggest challenges facing society including the climate crisis."
Geovation Scotland, was launched in 2019, and supports Scottish-based location and property technology start-ups.
It offers the companies involved access to a wealth of data, mentoring and resources as well as grant funding to develop their businesses.
The programme also supports the Scottish economy with the companies involved so far raising more than £600k of additional funding and investment and creating 17 full-time jobs.
Original article link: https://www.ordnancesurvey.co.uk/newsroom/news/start-ups-aim-to-tackle-climate-emergency
Latest News from
Ordnance Survey - English
New GeoTech and PropTech start-ups to join Geovation Accelerator Programme22/04/2022 13:15:00
Geovation, Ordnance Survey’s (OS) geospatial innovation hub, has revealed the next cohort of GeoTech and PropTech start-ups joining their Accelerator Programme.
Expand your horizons with OS Maps app for New Zealand12/04/2022 13:15:00
New Zealanders will never be far from a good walk in the great outdoors with OS Maps app, whether it is from their front door or out on a mountain peak.
Geospatial leaders to reinforce climate action commitment at prestigious Cambridge Conference08/04/2022 13:20:00
Leaders from mapping and geospatial organisations around the world will reinforce their commitment to providing trusted location data to support climate action at the 2022 Cambridge Conference in April.
Winners of Geovation’s Diffuse Coastal Pollution Challenge scoop £5,000 each04/04/2022 12:43:00
Two companies celebrated success as the winners of Geovation’s Diffuse Coastal Pollution Challenge were announced.
Geovation named as a finalist in the Go:Tech Awards .2225/03/2022 09:10:00
Geovation, Ordnance Survey’s (OS) geospatial innovation hub, has been shortlisted as a finalist in the Incubator or Accelerator Programme Award category at the Go:Tech Awards .22.
Has walking the dog made Britain fitter?24/03/2022 10:15:00
New survey results say 75% of British dog owners believe having a dog made them walk more than they ever did without one. OS wants to keep this going.
Thousands of teachers and pupils are set to benefit from Ordnance Survey support to access University of Edinburgh education resources in 202218/03/2022 09:33:00
Hundreds of thousands of pupils in England are set to benefit from new developments in how schools, teachers and students work with Ordnance Survey (OS) mapping.