Start-ups in energy and mobility sector encouraged to apply for Geovation Accelerator Programme

The popular programme, which is also funded by HM Land Registry (HMLR), is kicking off 2022 with an increased focus on sustainability and is urging start-ups in the energy and mobility industries to join the GeoTech programme. With sustainability a priority for government and businesses across the globe, Geovation wants to support start-ups looking to make a difference in the energy and transport markets.

The Accelerator Programme provides start-ups with a bespoke package of financial support, worth over £100k per start-up, and includes equity-free grant funding, a 12-month residency in the data hub (six months of which includes intensive support from industry experts), workshops, coaching and access to cutting edge data from OS and HMLR.

The aim is to propel start-ups to the next level, with the programme tailored to suit each start-up and their individual founders. To date, Geovation has supported over 130 location-data and PropTech start-ups who have raised more than £116m of funding and created over 1700 jobs.

Carly Morris, Head of Geovation, said: “This year, as well as start-ups working in PropTech, we particularly want to hear from businesses using location data to create innovative and sustainable solutions in the energy and mobility industries.

"Globally, sustainability and achieving net zero is a top priority for governments and businesses. Through Geovation, we want to play an active role in supporting start-ups in this space. We believe that innovation and fresh ideas will have a positive impact on people, the planet and profit.

"Both the energy and transport sectors are big users of location data that underpin their services and decision making. Through the programme we want to support and grow the use of location data and help these sectors achieve their sustainability targets. Whether that's around electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure, green transport routes or the growth of renewable energy. Location data and innovation have critical roles to play."

Paua, an organisation that aims to simplify EV charging and enable more people to drive EVs, took part in last year’s Accelerator Programme and certainly tick the sustainability box.

Niall Riddell, Co-Founder and CEO of Paua, said of the Accelerator Programme: “We launched Paua in January 2021, so we were born during Covid. We started out remotely, but it was invaluable to use the Accelerator hub space in central London, when Covid guidelines allowed, and just actually spend some time together.

“We used OS data (OS Places) to determine amenities near charge points and now we’re working with OS to unlock new data that does not exist yet. The funding is obviously great, but the programme has afforded us lots of fantastic opportunities.”

Andre Pinho, Co-Founder of Paua, said: “What I loved about the Accelerator Programme is that you’re surrounded by experts that can support you in a multitude of areas. It does not even need to be technical, we had great sales and marketing support for example.

“I think that’s something that could get overlooked as people focus on the data. But it’s a programme that can support start-ups in so many different ways.”

For more information visit https://geovation.uk/accelerator/. The deadline for applicants is 28 February 2022 at 23:59 (GMT).