State aid: Commission approves €1 billion French scheme to support companies in the context of Russia's war against Ukraine
The European Commission has approved a €1 billion French scheme to support companies in the context of Russia's war against Ukraine. The scheme was approved under the State aid Temporary Crisis Framework, adopted by the Commission on 23 March 2022 and amended on 20 July 2022 and on 28 October 2022, based on Article 107(3)(b) of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (‘TFEU'), recognising that the EU economy is experiencing a serious disturbance.
The French measure
France notified to the Commission, under the Temporary Crisis Framework, a €1 billion scheme to support companies in the context of Russia's war against Ukraine.
Under this measure, the aid will take the form of (i) limited amounts of aid; and (ii) subsidised loans.
The measure will be open to non-financial companies, regardless of their size.
The Commission found that the French scheme is in line with the conditions set out in the Temporary Crisis Framework. In particular, as regards the subsidised loans: (i) the reduced interest rates comply with the minimum levels set out in the Temporary Crisis Framework; (ii) the maturity of the loans will not exceed 6 years or, under certain conditions, 8 years; and (iii) the loan amount per company will be limited, under certain conditions, to 15% of annual turnover, 50% of energy costs or to liquidity needs over the 6 to 12 months (depending on the size of the company) following the granting of the aid. For their part, the limited amounts of aid will not exceed €2 million per beneficiary. Aid in both forms will be granted no later than 31 December 2023.
Furthermore, the public support will come subject to conditions to limit undue distortions of competition, including safeguards to ensure, in particular, that the limited amounts of aid are granted to fully or partially cover the additional costs incurred by the beneficiary companies for the supply of energy and non-energy products.
The Commission concluded that the French aid scheme is necessary, appropriate and proportionate to remedy a serious disturbance in the economy of a Member State, in line with Article 107(3)(b) TFEU and the conditions set out in the Temporary Crisis Framework.
On this basis, the Commission approved the aid measure under EU State aid rules.
