State aid: Commission approves €1.5 billion Belgian scheme to support energy suppliers in the context of Russia's war against Ukraine
The European Commission has approved a €1.5 billion Belgian guarantee scheme to support gas and electricity suppliers in the context of Russia's war against Ukraine. The scheme was approved under the State aid Temporary Crisis Framework, adopted by the Commission on 23 March 2022, and amended on 20 July 2022, based on Article 107(3)(b) of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (‘TFEU'), recognising that the EU economy is experiencing a serious disturbance.
Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, recently said:
“In the context of economic uncertainty caused by the current geopolitical crisis, this €1.5 billion guarantee scheme will enable Belgium to provide liquidity support to natural gas and electricity suppliers and to their intermediaries, allowing them to continue their activities. We continue to stand with Ukraine and its people. At the same time, we continue working closely with Member States to ensure that national support measures can be put in place in a timely, coordinated and effective way, while protecting the level playing field in the Single Market.”
The Belgian liquidity support measure
Belgium notified to the Commission, under the Temporary Crisis Framework, a €1.5 billion guarantee scheme to provide last-resort liquidity support to electricity and gas suppliers and their intermediaries in the context of Russia's war against Ukraine.
The measure will be open to natural gas and electricity suppliers as well as to their intermediaries holding a license for the supply of electricity and/or natural gas to end-users in Belgium. In order to be eligible, these companies should not be in financial difficulties at the moment they apply for aid.
The gas and electricity price increase caused by the current geopolitical crisis as well as the lack of liquidity, linked among others to payment delays by the end-consumers, result inevitably in an increased demand for working capital by energy suppliers.
In addition, banks, credit institutions and insurers are confronted with large requests for additional credit lines and are less willing to take on risk in this sector.
A default of a supplier or an intermediary could have a serious cascade effect on the wider energy market and on the security of supply. Intervening in this crisis situation, through the granting of a state guarantee enabling the beneficiaries to access the required liquidity, is therefore necessary for the stability of the energy markets and for the security of supply.
Under the scheme, the guarantees will be granted by the Ministry of Energy and will cover new working capital loans for a maximum of two years.
The Commission found that the Belgian scheme is in line with the conditions set out in the Temporary Crisis Framework. In particular, (i) loans granted under the measure relate only to working capital needs; (ii) the flat rate guarantee premiums respect the minimum levels set out in the Temporary Crisis Framework and will cover maximum 70% of the loan principal; (iii) the maximum loan amount per beneficiary for which a guarantee can be granted respects the conditions set out in the Temporary Crisis Framework; (iv) the losses will be sustained proportionally and under the same conditions by the credit institution and the State; and (v) the aid will be granted by 31 December 2022 at the latest.
The Commission therefore concluded that the Belgian guarantee scheme is necessary, appropriate and proportionate to remedy a serious disturbance in the economy of a Member State, in line with Article 107(3)(b) TFEU and the conditions set out in the Temporary Crisis Framework.
On this basis, the Commission approved the aid measure under EU State aid rules.
Latest News from
EU News
Digital Markets Act: rules for digital gatekeepers to ensure open markets enter into force01/11/2022 16:25:00
The EU Digital Markets Act (DMA) enters into force today. The new Regulation will put an end to unfair practices by companies that act as gatekeepers in the online platform economy.
Russia: Statement by the High Representative on behalf of the EU on Russia’s decision to suspend its participation in the UN Black Sea Grain Initiative01/11/2022 15:25:00
Russia’s unjustified decision to suspend its participation in the UN Black Sea Grain Initiative obstructs the export of much needed grain to address the global food crisis.
European Forest Fire report: Three of the worst fire seasons on record took place in the last six years01/11/2022 14:25:00
The Commission's Joint Research Centre (JRC) yesterday published the latest edition of its Annual Report on Forest Fires in Europe, the Middle East and North Africa in 2021.
Opening remarks by Executive Vice-President Dombrovskis at the press conference of the informal Foreign Affairs Council on Trade01/11/2022 13:25:00
Opening remarks given yesterday by Executive Vice-President Dombrovskis at the press conference of the informal Foreign Affairs Council on Trade.
EU provides €1 million in funding to the Office of the Envoy on Technology of the UN's Secretary-General01/11/2022 11:33:00
The EU will provide €1 million to support the work of the Envoy on Technology of the UN's Secretary-General over the next two years.
Council approves 2021 climate finance figure31/10/2022 16:25:00
In 2021, the European Union and its 27 member states committed €23.04 billion1 in climate finance from public sources to support developing countries to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to the impacts of climate change.
Warsaw: MEPs to look into sexual and reproductive health and rights31/10/2022 15:25:00
A delegation of the Women’s Rights and Gender Equality Committee will hold meetings 2-4 November on women’s rights and sexual and reproductive health and rights.
Zero emission vehicles: first ‘Fit for 55' deal will end the sale of new CO2 emitting cars in Europe by 203531/10/2022 14:33:00
The European Commission welcomes the agreement reached recently (27 October 2022) by the European Parliament and Council ensuring all new cars and vans registered in Europe will be zero-emission by 2035.
The Atlantic, Kattegat and Skagerrak: Commission proposes 2023 fishing opportunities with catch limits' increases for largest stocks31/10/2022 13:25:00
The Commission recently (28 October 2022) published its proposal for catch limits for fish stocks in the EU waters of the Atlantic Ocean, Kattegat and Skagerrak for 2023, including for deep-sea stock for 2023 and 2024.