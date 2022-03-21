EU News
|Printable version
State aid: Commission approves €120 million Spanish scheme under Recovery and Resilience Facility to support sustainable rail freight transport
The European Commission has approved, under EU State aid rules, a €120 million Spanish scheme made available through the Recovery and Resilience Facility ('RRF') to encourage freight traffic to shift from road to sustainable rail transport. The measure will also contribute to improving the environmental performance of rail transport, in line with the objectives of the Commission's Sustainable and Smart Mobility Strategy and the European Green Deal.
Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy said:
“The €120 million scheme approved today will contribute to improving the competitiveness and greening of rail freight transport in Spain. It will also support the shift from road to rail, in line with the objectives of the European Green Deal, while limiting possible distortions of competition.”
The Spanish measure
The measure notified by Spain, with an estimated budget of €120 million, will be entirely funded through the RRF following the Commission's positive assessment of the Spanish Recovery and Resilience Plan and its adoption by the Council.
The scheme, which will run until 30 June 2026, is aimed at promoting rail as a more environmentally friendly mean of transportation, as well as at contributing to the greening of rail transport.
The support will take the form of direct grants to compensate freight companies for the cost difference between road and rail transport based on the actual volumes of freight shifted from road to rail transport. The aid amount is also calculated based on the environmental performance of the rail companies, which incentivises performance improvements. The scheme is open to all freight companies established in the European Union and possessing all the necessary licences, such as the single safety certificate. The maximum amount of aid per beneficiary depends on the modal shift achieved. To incentivise freight companies to shift to rail, the concrete aid amounts per beneficiary will depend on the rail freight traffic increase during the previous year.
The Commission's assessment
The Commission assessed the scheme under EU State aid rules, in particular Article 93 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union ('TFEU') on coordination of transport and the 2008 Commission Guidelines on State aid for railway undertakings (‘Railway Guidelines').
The Commission found that:
- The Spanish scheme is beneficial for the environment and for mobility, as it supports rail transport, which is less polluting than road transport, and, at the same time, decreases road congestion.
- The measure is necessary to achieve the pursued objectives, namely the coordination of rail transport and the shift of freight transport from road to rail.
- The maximum amount of aid respects the caps set out in the Railway Guidelines and, therefore, the measure is proportionate, i.e. limited to the minimum necessary.
- The aid is limited to compensation for the cost difference between road and rail transport and, therefore, will not have undue negative effects on competition and trade in the EU.
On this basis, the Commission approved the measure under EU State aid rules.
Click here for the full press release
Latest News from
EU News
Bosnia and Herzegovina: Council extends sanctions regime until 31 March 202421/03/2022 13:25:00
The Council recently (18 March 2022) adopted a decision extending the framework for restrictive measures in view of the situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina until 31 March 2024.
Ms Mariya Gabriel delivers a keynote speech, via pre-recorded video-message, at the 8th Cohesion Forum21/03/2022 12:38:00
Ms Mariya Gabriel recently (18 March 2022) delivered a keynote speech, via pre-recorded video-message, at the 8th Cohesion Forum.
Ukraine refugees: Operational guidelines to support Member States in applying the Temporary Protection Directive21/03/2022 11:33:00
Since the start of the Russian military invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, more than 3 million people have fled the country, with UN estimates suggesting that more than half of them are children.
Ministerial Joint Statement on the Russian Elites, Proxies, and Oligarchs Task Force by the European Commission, the United States, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom21/03/2022 10:38:00
Ministerial Joint Statement given recently (17 March 2022) on the Russian Elites, Proxies, and Oligarchs Task Force by the European Commission, the United States, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom.
EU signs agreement with Moldova on Frontex cooperation21/03/2022 09:25:00
The European Union recently (17 March 2022) signed a legally binding agreement with the Republic of Moldova on border management cooperation between Moldovan border guards and the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex).
Member States agree to reduce persistent organic pollutants in waste18/03/2022 16:33:00
Environment ministers endorsed the Council’s mandate to negotiate an agreement with the European Parliament on a regulation that aims to further restrict the presence of persistent organic pollutants (POPs) in waste.
Sustainable batteries: member states ready to start negotiations with Parliament18/03/2022 15:25:00
The Council yesterday adopted a general approach on a proposal for a regulation to strengthen EU legislation on batteries and waste batteries.
Enforcing sanctions against listed Russian and Belarussian oligarchs: Commission's “Freeze and Seize” Task Force steps up work with international partners18/03/2022 14:33:00
The European Commission's ‘Freeze and Seize' Task Force, set up to ensure EU-level coordination to implement sanctions against listed Russian and Belarussian oligarchs, has now stepped up its action at international level.
Press statement – Environment Council – 17 March 202218/03/2022 13:25:00
Press statement – Environment Council – 17 March 2022.
The European Investment Fund and Resilience Partners will continue to support growth in SMEs through the launch of Resilience Partners Fund II18/03/2022 12:38:00
The European Investment Fund (EIF) and Resilience Partners, a private debt firm, have partnered to provide financing support and flexibility to high-growth Spanish and European SMEs.