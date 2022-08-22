EU News
|Printable version
State aid: Commission approves €125 million Estonian scheme to support companies in context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine
The European Commission has approved a €125 million Estonian scheme to support the liquidity needs of companies across sectors in the context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The scheme was approved under the State aid Temporary Crisis Framework, adopted by the Commission on 23 March 2022 and amended on 20 July 2022, based on Article 107(3)(b) of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (‘TFEU'), recognising that the EU economy is experiencing a serious disturbance.
Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, recently said:
“This €125 million scheme will enable Estonia to support companies active in sectors affected by the current geopolitical crisis. We continue to stand with Ukraine and its people. At the same time, we continue working closely with Member States to ensure that national support measures can be put in place in a timely, coordinated and effective way, while protecting the level playing field in the Single Market.”
The Estonian measure
Estonia notified to the Commission, under the Temporary Crisis Framework, a €125 million scheme to provide support to companies active across sectors in the context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Under the scheme, which will be co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), the aid will take the form of guarantees on loans with different levels of subsidised premiums.
In light of the high degree of economic uncertainty caused by the current geopolitical situation, the scheme is aimed at ensuring that sufficient liquidity is available for the companies in need. Under the scheme, the eligible beneficiaries will be entitled to receive new loans that will be covered by a State guarantee not exceeding 80% of the loan amount to address their investment and/or working capital needs. The maximum loan amount per eligible beneficiary is equal to either (i) 15% of the beneficiary's average total annual turnover over a predefined time period; or (ii) 50% of the company's energy costs incurred over a predefined twelve-month period.
In addition, eligible beneficiaries will benefit from lower guarantee premiums if: (i) a relevant share of their turnover is linked to the Russian, Belarussian and Ukrainian markets; or (ii) they have experienced a significant increase in the prices of their main raw materials, or (iii) they have a relatively high share of energy costs compared to their turnover over the last three years. For companies affected by the crisis but not falling within any of the above categories, the guarantee premiums will be higher and determined on a case-by-case basis.
The scheme will be open to companies active across all sectors, with a number of exceptions, among them the financial sector, the primary production of agricultural products, fisheries and aquaculture sectors.
The Commission found that the Estonian guarantee scheme is in line with the conditions set out in the Temporary Crisis Framework. In particular: (i) the maturity of the guarantees and the loans will not exceed six years; (ii) the guarantee premiums respect the minimum levels set out in the Temporary Crisis Framework; and (iii) the aid will be granted no later than 31 December 2022.
Furthermore, the public support will come subject to conditions to limit undue distortions of competition, including safeguards to ensure (i) a link between the amount of aid granted to companies and the scale of their economic activity; and (ii) that the advantages of the measure are passed on to the largest extent possible to the final beneficiaries via the financial intermediaries.
The Commission concluded that the Estonian guarantee scheme is necessary, appropriate and proportionate to remedy a serious disturbance in the economy of a Member State, in line with Article 107(3)(b) TFEU and the conditions set out in the Temporary Crisis Framework.
On this basis, the Commission approved the aid measure under EU State aid rules.
Click here for the full press release
Latest News from
EU News
International Day Commemorating the Victims of Acts of Violence based on Religion or Belief (22 August 2022): Declaration by the High Representative on behalf of the EU22/08/2022 15:25:00
On the International Day Commemorating the Victims of Acts of Violence based on Religion or Belief, the EU stands in solidarity with all victims of persecution, wherever they may be.
Statement by President von der Leyen on the Europe-Wide Day of Remembrance for the victims of all totalitarian and authoritarian regimes22/08/2022 14:25:00
Statement given by President von der Leyen on the Europe-Wide Day of Remembrance for the victims of all totalitarian and authoritarian regimes.
Statement by Commissioner Gentiloni on the conclusion of enhanced surveillance for Greece22/08/2022 13:25:00
Statement given recently (20 August 2022) by Commissioner Gentiloni on the conclusion of enhanced surveillance for Greece.
Statement by Commissioner Kyriakides on the intradermal use of monkeypox vaccine22/08/2022 12:10:00
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) recently (19 August 2022) advised on intradermal use of monkeypox vaccine.
State aid: Commission approves €27.5 billion German scheme to compensate energy-intensive companies for indirect emission costs22/08/2022 11:20:00
The European Commission has approved, under EU State aid rules, a German scheme to partially compensate energy-intensive companies for higher electricity prices resulting from indirect emission costs under the EU Emission Trading System (‘ETS').
EIB to support Ryvu Therapeutics' discovery, research and development of new cancer treatments with €22 million18/08/2022 15:25:00
The European Investment Bank (EIB) is providing €22 million (above 100 million polish zlotys) in financing to Ryvu Therapeutics, a Polish clinical-stage drug discovery and development company focusing on novel small molecule therapies that address unmet medical needs in oncology. The funding is being provided under the EIB's venture debt instrument, which is tailored to the specific financing needs of high-growth innovative companies.
State aid: Commission approves €218 million Bulgarian scheme to support agricultural producers in context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine18/08/2022 13:25:00
The European Commission has approved a €218 million (BGN 426 million) Bulgarian scheme to support certain agricultural producers in the context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
State aid: Commission approves modifications to Polish scheme, including €5.1 billion budget increase, to support companies in context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine12/08/2022 13:25:00
The European Commission has approved modifications, including a budget increase of €5.1 billion (PLN 24.5 billion), to an existing Polish scheme to support companies across sectors in the context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.