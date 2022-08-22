State aid: Commission approves €125 million Estonian scheme to support companies in context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

The European Commission has approved a €125 million Estonian scheme to support the liquidity needs of companies across sectors in the context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The scheme was approved under the State aid Temporary Crisis Framework, adopted by the Commission on 23 March 2022 and amended on 20 July 2022, based on Article 107(3)(b) of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (‘TFEU'), recognising that the EU economy is experiencing a serious disturbance.

Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, recently said:

“This €125 million scheme will enable Estonia to support companies active in sectors affected by the current geopolitical crisis. We continue to stand with Ukraine and its people. At the same time, we continue working closely with Member States to ensure that national support measures can be put in place in a timely, coordinated and effective way, while protecting the level playing field in the Single Market.”

The Estonian measure

Estonia notified to the Commission, under the Temporary Crisis Framework, a €125 million scheme to provide support to companies active across sectors in the context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Under the scheme, which will be co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), the aid will take the form of guarantees on loans with different levels of subsidised premiums.

In light of the high degree of economic uncertainty caused by the current geopolitical situation, the scheme is aimed at ensuring that sufficient liquidity is available for the companies in need. Under the scheme, the eligible beneficiaries will be entitled to receive new loans that will be covered by a State guarantee not exceeding 80% of the loan amount to address their investment and/or working capital needs. The maximum loan amount per eligible beneficiary is equal to either (i) 15% of the beneficiary's average total annual turnover over a predefined time period; or (ii) 50% of the company's energy costs incurred over a predefined twelve-month period.

In addition, eligible beneficiaries will benefit from lower guarantee premiums if: (i) a relevant share of their turnover is linked to the Russian, Belarussian and Ukrainian markets; or (ii) they have experienced a significant increase in the prices of their main raw materials, or (iii) they have a relatively high share of energy costs compared to their turnover over the last three years. For companies affected by the crisis but not falling within any of the above categories, the guarantee premiums will be higher and determined on a case-by-case basis.

The scheme will be open to companies active across all sectors, with a number of exceptions, among them the financial sector, the primary production of agricultural products, fisheries and aquaculture sectors.

The Commission found that the Estonian guarantee scheme is in line with the conditions set out in the Temporary Crisis Framework. In particular: (i) the maturity of the guarantees and the loans will not exceed six years; (ii) the guarantee premiums respect the minimum levels set out in the Temporary Crisis Framework; and (iii) the aid will be granted no later than 31 December 2022.

Furthermore, the public support will come subject to conditions to limit undue distortions of competition, including safeguards to ensure (i) a link between the amount of aid granted to companies and the scale of their economic activity; and (ii) that the advantages of the measure are passed on to the largest extent possible to the final beneficiaries via the financial intermediaries.

The Commission concluded that the Estonian guarantee scheme is necessary, appropriate and proportionate to remedy a serious disturbance in the economy of a Member State, in line with Article 107(3)(b) TFEU and the conditions set out in the Temporary Crisis Framework.

On this basis, the Commission approved the aid measure under EU State aid rules.

Click here for the full press release