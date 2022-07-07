EU News
|Printable version
State aid: Commission approves €154 million Swedish scheme to support livestock and greenhouse producers in context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine
The European Commission has approved a €154 million (SEK 1,635 million) Swedish scheme to support the livestock sector and the greenhouse production in the context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The scheme was approved under the State aid Temporary Crisis Framework, adopted by the Commission on 23 March 2022, based on Article 107(3)(b) of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (‘TFEU'), recognising that the EU economy is experiencing a serious disturbance.
Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, yesterday said:
“The price increase of electricity, animal feed and fuel caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the related sanctions has hit particularly hard the agricultural sector. This €154 million scheme will enable Sweden to support livestock and greenhouse producers affected by the current geopolitical crisis. We continue to stand with Ukraine and its people. At the same time, we continue working closely with Member States to ensure that national support measures can be put in place in a timely, coordinated and effective way, while protecting the level playing field in the Single Market.”
The Swedish measure
Sweden notified to the Commission a €154 million (SEK 1,635 million) scheme to support the livestock sector and the greenhouse production in the context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Under this scheme, the eligible beneficiaries will be entitled to receive limited amounts of aid in the form of direct grants.
Livestock producers will be entitled to receive a fix aid amount per animal. On the other hand, the individual aid amount for greenhouses will be calculated based on the number of heated square meter of greenhouse area used for the production of fruits, berries, vegetables, mushrooms, sprouts, spices or ornamental plants during the period between February and June 2022.
The measure will be open to companies of all sizes active in the livestock and greenhouse sectors affected by the price increase of electricity, animal feed and fuel caused by the current geopolitical crisis and the related sanctions.
The Commission found that the Swedish scheme is in line with the conditions set out in the Temporary Crisis Framework. In particular, the aid (i) will not exceed €35,000 per beneficiary; and (ii) will be granted no later than 31 December 2022.
The Commission concluded that the Swedish scheme is necessary, appropriate and proportionate to remedy a serious disturbance in the economy of a Member State, in line with Article 107(3)(b) TFEU and the conditions set out in the Temporary Crisis Framework.
On this basis, the Commission approved the aid measure under EU State aid rules.
Click here for the full press release
Latest News from
EU News
EU support to the African Union Mission in Somalia: Council approves further support under the European Peace Facility07/07/2022 15:25:00
Following the adoption by the Council in April 2021 of an assistance measure taking the form of a general programme for support to the African Union in 2022-2024 under the European Peace Facility (EPF), the Political and Security Committee yesterday approved additional support for the military component of the African Union Mission in Somalia/African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (AMISOM/ATMIS).
New rules to improve road safety and enable fully driverless vehicles in the EU07/07/2022 14:33:00
The new Vehicle General Safety Regulation started to apply yesterday.
Somalia: EU send Humanitarian Air Bridge to deliver life-saving aid07/07/2022 13:25:00
Due to the rapidly deteriorating security situation in Somalia, the EU is launching a Humanitarian Air Bridge, to delivering emergency supplies to hard-to-reach areas which are no longer accessible by road.
Report by President Charles Michel to the European Parliament plenary session07/07/2022 12:38:00
Report by President Charles Michel to the European Parliament plenary session (06 July 2022).
European Commission and UN to discuss closer cooperation at retreat in New York07/07/2022 11:33:00
On 7 and 8 July, President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, together with eight members of the College, will participate in a working retreat with the United Nations' Secretary-General António Guterres and other senior UN officials in New York.
State aid: Commission proposes rules to simplify procedures for State aid to green transport07/07/2022 10:33:00
The European Commission has proposed a Council Regulation enabling the Commission to exempt from prior notification under EU State aid rules certain types of aid for rail, inland waterway and multimodal transport, with the objective of promoting green transport.
Keynote speech by President von der Leyen at the opening ceremony of the Ukraine Recovery Conference05/07/2022 11:15:00
Keynote speech given yesterday by President von der Leyen at the opening ceremony of the Ukraine Recovery Conference.
European Commission proposes first €1 billion tranche of the new macro-financial assistance for Ukraine05/07/2022 09:25:00
The European Commission recently (01 July 2022) proposed a new €1 billion macro-financial assistance (MFA) operation for Ukraine as the first part of the exceptional MFA package of up to €9 billion announced in the Commission's communication of 18 May 2022 and endorsed by the European Council of 23-24 June 2022.
State aid: Commission approves €5 billion French scheme to support energy intensive companies in context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine04/07/2022 16:33:00
The European Commission has approved a €5 billion French scheme to support energy intensive companies across sectors in the context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Consumer protection: Amazon Prime changes its cancellation practices to comply with EU consumer rules04/07/2022 15:25:00
Following a dialogue with the European Commission and national consumer protection authorities, Amazon has committed to bringing its cancellation practices in line with EU consumer rules.