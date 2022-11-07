EU News
|Printable version
State aid: Commission approves €16.8 billion Danish guarantee scheme to support energy companies in the context of Russia's war against Ukraine
The European Commission has approved a €16.8 billion (DKK 125 billion) Danish guarantee scheme to support companies in the context of Russia's war against Ukraine. The scheme was approved under the State aid Temporary Crisis Framework, adopted by the Commission on 23 March 2022, and amended on 20 July 2022 and on 28 October 2022, based on Article 107(3)(b) of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (‘TFEU'), recognising that the EU economy is experiencing a serious disturbance.
The Danish liquidity support measures
Denmark notified to the Commission, under the Temporary Crisis Framework, a €16.8 billion (DKK 125 billion) guarantee scheme to provide liquidity support to energy companies in the context of Russia's war against Ukraine.
The measure, managed by the Denmark's Export Credit Agency (EKF), will be open to electricity producers and gas shippers active in the Danish electricity and gas markets.
Under the scheme, the guarantees relate to new loans and guarantees to cover the energy companies' liquidity needs for posting collateral to central clearing houses (CCPs) and their maximum duration is 5 years.
The maximum guarantee amount per company will cover the liquidity needs stemming from its activity on the energy markets for the 12 months following the granting of the aid. The liquidity needs will be estimated through self-certification by the energy companies.
The Commission found that the Danish guarantee scheme is in line with the conditions set out in the Temporary Crisis Framework. In particular, (i) public guarantees are provided on new loans and guarantees; (ii) the guarantee premiums respect the minimum levels set out in the Temporary Crisis Framework; (iii) the maximum loan amount per beneficiary respects the conditions set out in the Temporary Crisis Framework; (iv) the duration of the guarantee is limited to a maximum of 5 years and the guarantee does not exceed 80% of the loan principal; and (v) the guarantee loans will be granted by 31 December 2023 at the latest.
The Commission therefore concluded that the Danish guarantee scheme is necessary, appropriate and proportionate to remedy a serious disturbance in the economy of a Member State, in line with Article 107(3)(b) TFEU and the conditions set out in the Temporary Crisis Framework.
On this basis, the Commission approved the aid measure under EU State aid rules.
Click here for the full press release
Latest News from
EU News
Readout of phone call between President von der Leyen and President Zelenskyy07/11/2022 16:33:00
The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, yesterday spoke with President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Speech (by video message) from Commissioner Elisa Ferreira for the Early Warning Europe Day 202207/11/2022 15:25:00
Speech (by video message) from Commissioner Elisa Ferreira for the Early Warning Europe Day 2022 (04 November 2022).
Security and Defence Subcommittee MEPs visited Niger07/11/2022 14:43:00
A delegation from the Subcommittee on Security and Defence, led by the Chair Nathalie Loiseau (RE, FR), visited Niger from 31 October to 3 November.
COP27: EU calls on all Parties to take concrete steps to limit global warming to 1.5°C and respect the Paris Agreement07/11/2022 12:38:00
At the COP27 UN Climate Change Conference starting this weekend in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, the Commission will call on all Parties to take urgent action to bring down greenhouse gas emissions and respect the commitments they made under the Paris Agreement and in the Glasgow Climate Pact adopted last year at COP26.
The ACP-EU Joint Parliamentary Assembly met in Mozambique from 29 October to 2 November07/11/2022 11:33:00
Call by parliamentarians for the immediate signature and entry into force of the Post Cotonou agreement.
State aid: Commission approves €1.34 billion Danish scheme to support energy intensive companies in the context of Russia's war against Ukraine07/11/2022 10:38:00
The European Commission has approved a €1.34 billion (DKK 10 billion) Danish scheme to support energy intensive companies in the context of Russia's war against Ukraine.
Speech by Commissioner McGuinness on 'Beyond the Horizon: the Future of Financial Services' at Central Bank of Ireland Financial Services Conference07/11/2022 09:25:00
Speech given recently (03 November 2022) by Commissioner McGuinness on 'Beyond the Horizon: the Future of Financial Services' at Central Bank of Ireland Financial Services Conference.
Statement by President von der Leyen at the Berlin Process Summit for the Western Balkans04/11/2022 16:33:00
Statement given yesterday by President von der Leyen at the Berlin Process Summit for the Western Balkans.
EU ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2035 explained04/11/2022 15:25:00
All new cars and vans sold in the EU as of 2035 should be zero emission. What does this mean in practice? Check out our FAQ to find out.
Berlin Process Summit: EU announces €1 billion energy support package for the Western Balkans and welcomes new agreements to strengthen the Common Regional Market04/11/2022 14:43:00
Today, President Ursula von der Leyen, and High Representative Josep Borrell participated in the Western Balkans Summit in the context of the Berlin Process.