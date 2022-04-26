EU News
|Printable version
State aid: Commission approves €2 billion Italian scheme under the Recovery and Resilience Facility to support roll out of 5G mobile networks
The European Commission has approved, under EU State aid rules, a €2 billion Italian scheme made available through the Recovery and Resilience Facility (‘RRF') to roll out high-performing 5G mobile networks. The measure is part of Italy's strategy to address the needs of citizens and businesses in the context of the digitalisation of the country. The scheme also contributes to the EU's strategic objectives relating to the digital transition.
Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, yesterday said:
“This €2 billion Italian scheme, entirely funded via the RRF, will support the deployment of high performing 5G mobile networks. This will enable consumers and business to access high-quality 5G services, contributing to the economic growth of the country and to the EU's strategic objectives relating to the digital transition.”
The Italian measure
The scheme, which will run until 30 June 2026, will be entirely funded via the RRF, following the Commission's positive assessment of the Italian Recovery and Resilience Plan and its adoption by the Council. The Italian Recovery and Resilience Plan includes important investment projects in the electronic communications sector, including the deployment of performant fixed and mobile networks. The scheme approved yesterday concerns the roll out of mobile networks.
Under the scheme, the aid will take the form of direct grants to electronic communications services providers. The measure will finance the deployment of: (i) performant backhaul networks to connect the mobile base stations that by 2026 will not have a performant one; and (ii) the necessary base stations to provide 5G mobile services offering speeds of at least 150 Mbps download and 30 Mbps upload in those areas of Italy which, by 2026, will not be served by networks offering download speed above 30 Mbps.
The scheme aims to ensure a wide availability of high-performing networks, capable of delivering high-quality and reliable electronic communication access services to end-users, satisfying their current and evolving needs.
The Commission's assessment
The Commission assessed the scheme under EU State aid rules, in particular Article 107(3)(c) of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, which allows State aid to facilitate the development of certain economic activities or of certain economic areas.
The Commission found that:
- The measure is necessary and proportionate to address market failures, namely the absence of current or planned mobile networks that would adequately address end-users' needs. The existence of a market failure has been assessed through the mapping of currently available and planned infrastructure, as well as through a public consultation conducted by the Italian authorities.
- The measure has an incentive effect, since it facilitates the roll out and operation of high-performing mobile networks that private operators are not willing to deploy due to high costs, which are not balanced by forecasted revenues.
- The scheme has sufficient safeguards to ensure that undue distortions of competition are limited and that the aid does not adversely affect trading conditions contrary to the common interest. In particular, all beneficiaries of the scheme will be selected by means of an open, transparent and non-discriminatory competitive selection procedure. Furthermore, Italy will also encourage the reuse of existing infrastructure. Finally, the measure fosters competition by ensuring wholesale access to the supported networks.
On this basis, the Commission concluded that the scheme is in line with EU State aid rules.
Click here for the full press release
Latest News from
EU News
President von der Leyen in India: Advancing a Strategic Partnership26/04/2022 15:25:00
The European Union and India will strengthen their partnership and deepen bilateral cooperation with a focus on upholding the rules-based global order, supporting economic recovery, fighting climate change and charting the digital transition.
Safety Gate: Motor vehicles and toys top the list of dangerous non-food products this year26/04/2022 14:33:00
The European Commission yesterday published its annual report on the Safety Gate, the EU rapid alert system for dangerous non-food products.
Speech by President von der Leyen at the Raisina Dialogue26/04/2022 13:25:00
Speech given yesterday by President von der Leyen at the Raisina Dialogue.
EU-India: Joint press release on launching the Trade and Technology Council26/04/2022 11:33:00
President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, agreed to launch the EU-India Trade and Technology Council at their meeting in New Delhi on Monday.
Russian war crimes in Ukraine: Commission proposes to reinforce the mandate of Eurojust to collect and preserve evidence of war crimes26/04/2022 10:33:00
The Commission yesterday proposed to amend the Eurojust Regulation to give the Agency the legal possibility to collect, preserve and share evidence on war crimes.
Digital Services Act: Council and European Parliament provisional agreement for making the internet a safer space for European citizens25/04/2022 15:10:00
An important step was taken recently (23 April 2022) with the provisional political agreement reached on the Digital Services Act (DSA) between the Council and the European Parliament.
Digital Services Act: Commission welcomes political agreement on rules ensuring a safe and accountable online environment25/04/2022 14:33:00
The Commission welcomes the swift political agreement reached recently (23 April 2022) between the European Parliament and EU Member States on the proposal on the Digital Services Act (DSA), proposed by the Commission in December 2020.
EU cohesion policy: Commission adopts €6.4 billion Partnership Agreement with Lithuania for 2021-202725/04/2022 13:25:00
The Commission recently (22 April 2022) adopted its Partnership Agreement with Lithuania, laying down Lithuania's investment strategy worth €6.4 billion in cohesion policy funding for the period 2021-2027.
North Korea: EU adds 8 individuals and 4 entities involved in financing of nuclear programme to sanctions list25/04/2022 12:25:00
The Council added 8 individuals and 4 entities to the list of those subject to the restrictive measures against the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).
Ukraine: EU sanctions two additional businesspeople in relation to the illegal annexation of Crimea25/04/2022 11:33:00
The Council recently (21 April 2022) adopted restrictive measures, within the existing sanctions framework, on two more individuals for their role in undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine and for benefitting from Russian decision-makers responsible for the illegal annexation of Crimea or the destabilisation of eastern Ukraine.