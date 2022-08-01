EU News
|Printable version
State aid: Commission approves €2.9 billion Italian scheme to support companies in the context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine
The European Commission has approved a €2.9 billion Italian scheme to support the liquidity needs of companies in the context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The scheme was approved under the State Aid Temporary Crisis Framework, adopted by the Commission on 23 March 2022 and amended on 20 July 2022, based on Article 107(3)(b) TFEU, recognising that the EU economy is experiencing a serious disturbance.
Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, recently said:
“In the context of economic uncertainty caused by the current geopolitical crisis, this €2.9 billion scheme will enable Italy to support affected sectors and companies, in particular the smaller ones, by ensuring that sufficient liquidity remains available to them. We continue to stand with Ukraine and its people. At the same time, we continue working closely with Member States to ensure that national support measures can be put in place in a timely, coordinated and effective way, while protecting the level playing field in the Single Market.”
The Italian support measure
Italy notified to the Commission, under the Temporary Crisis Framework, a €2.9 billion scheme to provide liquidity support to small and medium-sized enterprises and small mid-caps in the context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Under the scheme, the aid will take the form of (i) guarantees covering part of new eligible loans granted by commercial banks; and (ii) direct grants covering the guarantee premiums.
In light of the high degree of economic uncertainty caused by the current geopolitical situation, the scheme is aimed at ensuring that sufficient liquidity remains available to the affected companies by enabling banks to continue lending to the real economy.
The scheme, which will be administered by the State Guarantee Fund (“Fondo di garanzia”), will be open to companies of all sectors, with the exception of the financial one, with up to 499 employees and to self-employed persons that are affected by the current crisis.
The eligible beneficiaries will be entitled to receive new loans that are covered by a State guarantee of up to 90% of the loan principal with maximum maturities of up to eight years.
The maximum loan amount per beneficiary that can be covered by the State guarantee is equal to either (i) 15% of the beneficiary's average total annual turnover over a predefined time period; or (ii) 50% of the company's energy costs incurred over a 12-month period.
In addition, the maximum loan amounts may be increased to cover the future liquidity needs for companies experiencing, among others, severe supply chain disruptions, rising input prices or increased cybersecurity risks, due to the current geopolitical situation.
The Commission found that the Italian scheme is in line with the conditions set out in the Temporary Crisis Framework. In particular, with respect to the guarantees on loans, (i) the aid will cover guarantees on loans with a limited maturity and size; and (ii) the guarantee premiums respect the minimum levels set out in the Temporary Crisis Framework. With respect to limited amounts of aid in the form of direct grants, the aid will not exceed (i) €62,000 and €75,000 per company active in the agriculture, fisheries and aquaculture sectors respectively, and (i) €500,000 per company active in all other sectors.. Support under the scheme will be granted no later than 31 December 2022.
Furthermore, the public support will come subject to conditions to limit undue distortions of competition, including safeguards to ensure that the advantages of the measure are passed on to the largest extent possible to the final beneficiaries via the financial intermediaries.
The Commission concluded that the Italian scheme is necessary, appropriate and proportionate to remedy a serious disturbance in the economy of a Member State, in line with Article 107(3)(b) TFEU and the conditions set out in the Temporary Crisis Framework.
On this basis, the Commission approved the scheme under EU State aid rules.
Click here for the full press release
Latest News from
EU News
EU disburses €50 million of Macro-Financial Assistance to the Republic of Moldova01/08/2022 16:33:00
The European Commission, on behalf of the EU, has disbursed €50 million in macro-financial assistance (MFA) to the Republic of Moldova, of which €35 million in long-term loans on concessional terms and €15 million in grants.
European Commission disburses first tranche of the new €1 billion macro-financial assistance for Ukraine01/08/2022 15:25:00
The European Commission, on behalf of the EU, has today disbursed the first half (€500 million) of a new €1 billion macro-financial assistance (MFA) operation for Ukraine.
Social Europe: More transparent and predictable working conditions for workers in EU01/08/2022 13:25:00
Today is the deadline for EU Member States to transpose the Directive on transparent and predictable working conditions into national law.
European Roma Holocaust Memorial Day: Statement by President von der Leyen, Vice-President Jourová and Commissioner Dalli01/08/2022 12:38:00
European Roma Holocaust Memorial Day: Statement by President von der Leyen, Vice-President Jourová and Commissioner Dalli.
Lebanon: Declaration of the High Representative on behalf of the European Union on the situation in the country01/08/2022 10:38:00
The European Union and its member states remain extremely concerned about the severe socioeconomic crisis in Lebanon and its impact on all of Lebanon’s vulnerable populations.
NextGenerationEU: European Commission endorses positive preliminary assessment of Latvia's request for €201 million disbursement under Recovery and Resilience Facility29/07/2022 16:33:00
The European Commission has today endorsed a positive preliminary assessment of Latvia's payment request for €201 million in grants under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), the key instrument at the heart of NextGenerationEU.
Central African Republic: Council extends the mandates of the civilian advisory mission and the military training mission29/07/2022 15:25:00
The Council adopted two decisions concerning the European Union CSDP (Common Security and Defence Policy) missions in the Central African Republic: the civilian advisory mission EUAM RCA, and the military training mission EUTM RCA.
Mergers: Commission opens in-depth investigation into the proposed acquisition of VOO and Brutélé by Orange29/07/2022 14:33:00
The European Commission has opened an in-depth investigation to assess the proposed acquisition of VOO and Brutélé by Orange under the EU Merger Regulation.
Digital Economy and Society Index 2022: overall progress but digital skills, SMEs and 5G networks lag behind29/07/2022 13:25:00
The European Commission yesterday published the results of the 2022 Digital Economy and Society Index (DESI), which tracks the progress made in EU Member States in digital.
Commission publishes 2021 Annual Burden Survey outlining EU efforts to simplify legislation29/07/2022 12:38:00
The European Commission has today published the 2021 Annual Burden Survey, which presents concrete examples of simplification of EU rules in areas such as agriculture and rural development, competition, communications, health and food safety, transport and mobility, and the single market.