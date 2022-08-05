EU News
|Printable version
State aid: Commission approves 2022-2027 regional aid map for Denmark
The European Commission has approved under EU State aid rules Denmark's map for granting regional aid from 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2027 within the framework of the revised Regional aid Guidelines (‘RAG').
The revised RAG, adopted by the Commission on 19 April 2021 and in force since 1 January 2022, enable Member States to support the least favoured European regions in catching up and to reduce disparities in terms of economic well-being, income and unemployment – cohesion objectives that are at the heart of the Union. They also provide increased possibilities for Member States to support regions facing transition or structural challenges such as depopulation, to contribute fully to the green and digital transitions.
At the same time, the revised RAG maintain strong safeguards to prevent Member States from using public money to trigger the relocation of jobs from one EU Member State to another, which is essential for fair competition in the Single Market.
Denmark's regional map defines the Danish regions eligible for regional investment aid. The map also establishes the maximum aid intensities in the eligible regions. The aid intensity is the maximum amount of State aid that can be granted per beneficiary, expressed as a percentage of eligible investment costs.
Under the revised RAG, regions covering 7.5% of the population of Denmark will be eligible for regional investment aid under the derogation of Article 107(3)(c) of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union ('TFEU') (so-called ‘c' areas):
- In order to address regional disparities, Denmark has designated as so-called non-predefined ‘c' areas parts of Byen København, Nordsjælland, Østsjælland, Vest- og Sydsjælland, Fyn, Sydjylland, Vestjylland, Østjylland, Nordjylland and the entire region of Bornhholm. In these areas, the maximum aid intensities for large enterprises vary between 10% and 15%, depending on their GDP per capita.
- Denmark has the possibility to designate further so-called non-predefined ‘c' areas, up to a maximum of 0.19% of the national population. The specific designation of these areas can take place in the future and would result in one or more amendments to the regional aid map approved yesterday.
In all the above areas, the maximum aid intensities can be increased by 10 percentage points for investments made by medium-sized enterprises and by 20 percentage points for investments made by small enterprises, for their initial investments with eligible costs up to €50 million.
Click here for the full press release
Latest News from
EU News
Russia’s aggression against Ukraine: the EU imposes restrictive measures on Viktor and Oleksandr Yanukovych05/08/2022 13:25:00
The Council yesterday decided to impose restrictive measures on two additional individuals in response to the ongoing unjustified and unprovoked Russian military aggression against Ukraine.
Commission welcomes international condemnation of Russia for violation of aviation rules and EU sanctions05/08/2022 09:25:00
The Commission welcomes the decision by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the UN agency responsible for regulating air transport, to call on the Russian Federation to immediately cease its infractions of international aviation rules, in order to preserve the safety and security of civil aviation.
Mergers: Commission approves D'Ieteren's acquisition of PHE, subject to conditions04/08/2022 16:33:00
The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, D'Ieteren's acquisition of PHE. The approval is conditional on full compliance with commitments offered by D'Ieteren.
State aid: Commission approves €2.98 billion German scheme to promote green district heating04/08/2022 15:25:00
The European Commission has approved, under EU State aid rules, a €2.98 billion German scheme to promote green district heating based on renewable energy and waste heat.
New rights to improve work-life balance in the EU have entered into application04/08/2022 14:33:00
As of tuesday (02 July 2022), all Member States must apply EU-wide rules to improve work-life balance for parents and carers adopted in 2019.
State aid: Commission approves revised commitments by Italy for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena04/08/2022 13:25:00
The European Commission has approved, under EU State aid rules, a set of revised commitments submitted by Italy, replacing the original commitments on the basis of which the Commission had approved a precautionary recapitalisation of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (‘MPS').
Health Union: Commission signs Joint Procurement contract with HIPRA for COVID-19 vaccines04/08/2022 12:10:00
HERA, the European Commission's Health Preparedness and Response Authority, has signed a joint procurement Framework Contract with the company HIPRA HUMAN HEALTH for the supply of their protein COVID-19 vaccine.
State aid: Commission approves €181.5 million Latvian schemes to support companies in context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine04/08/2022 11:33:00
The European Commission has approved two Latvian schemes with a total budget of €181.5 million to support small and medium-sized enterprises (‘SMEs') and large companies across sectors in the context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
EU disburses €50 million of Macro-Financial Assistance to the Republic of Moldova01/08/2022 16:33:00
The European Commission, on behalf of the EU, has disbursed €50 million in macro-financial assistance (MFA) to the Republic of Moldova, of which €35 million in long-term loans on concessional terms and €15 million in grants.