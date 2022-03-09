EU News
|Printable version
State aid: Commission approves 2022-2027 regional aid map for Luxembourg
The European Commission has approved under EU State aid rules Luxembourg's map for granting regional aid from 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2027, within the framework of the revised Regional aid Guidelines ('RAG').
The revised RAG, adopted by the Commission on 19 April 2021 and in force since 1 January 2022, enable Member States to support the least favoured European regions in catching up and to reduce disparities in terms of economic well-being, income and unemployment – cohesion objectives that are at the heart of the Union. They also provide increased possibilities for Member States to support regions facing transition or structural challenges such as depopulation, to contribute fully to the green and digital transitions.
At the same time, the revised RAG maintain strong safeguards to prevent Member States from using public money to trigger the relocation of jobs from one EU Member State to another, which is essential for fair competition in the Single Market.
Luxembourg's regional aid map defines the two Luxembourg regions eligible for regional investment aid. The map also establishes the maximum aid intensity in those eligible regions. The aid intensity is the maximum amount of State aid that can be granted per beneficiary, expressed as a percentage of eligible investment costs.
Under the revised RAG, regions covering up to 7.50% of the population of Luxembourg will be eligible for regional investment aid, under the derogation of Article 107(3)(c) of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (‘TFEU') (so-called ‘c' areas).
In order to address regional disparities, Luxembourg has designated two so-called non-predefined ‘c' areas, one consisting of two municipalities (Dudelange and Bettembourg), the other consisting of three municipalities (Wiltz, Winseler, Kiischpelt) totalling 43,032 inhabitants and covering 6.78% of Luxembourg's population. In these areas, the maximum aid intensity for large enterprises is 10%. That maximum aid intensity can be increased by 10 percentage points for investments made by medium-sized enterprises and by 20 percentage points for investments made by small enterprises, for their initial investments with eligible costs up to €50 million.
Click here for the full press release
Latest News from
EU News
Ukraine: EU steps up solidarity with those fleeing war09/03/2022 16:33:00
The Commission yesterday outlined the very substantial support the EU is making available to help people fleeing war in Ukraine, as well as the EU countries receiving them.
REPowerEU: Joint European action for more affordable, secure and sustainable energy09/03/2022 15:25:00
The European Commission has today proposed an outline of a plan to make Europe independent from Russian fossil fuels well before 2030, starting with gas, in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Remarks EVP Frans Timmermans on the war in Ukraine and the impact on EU climate and energy policy in the ENVI Committee09/03/2022 14:33:00
Remarks given recently (07 March 2022) by EVP Frans Timmermans on the war in Ukraine and the impact on EU climate and energy policy in the ENVI Committee.
Opening remarks by Executive Vice-President Timmermans and Commissioner Simson at the press conference on the REPowerEU Communication09/03/2022 13:25:00
Opening remarks given yesterday by Executive Vice-President Timmermans and Commissioner Simson at the press conference on the REPowerEU Communication.
European Commission and EIB Group sign InvestEU agreements unlocking billions for investment across the European Union09/03/2022 12:38:00
The European Union recently (07 March 2022) reached a major milestone in the implementation of the InvestEU programme with the signature of the Guarantee and Advisory Hub Agreements between the European Commission, the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Investment Fund (EIF).
Commission suspends cross-border cooperation and transnational cooperation with Russia and Belarus07/03/2022 10:25:00
Following the Russian military aggression against Ukraine and in line with the Commission's decision to fully implement all EU restrictive measures, the Commission has suspended the cooperation with Russia and its ally Belarus in the European Neighbourhood Instrument cross-border cooperation programmes (ENI CBC) as well as in the Interreg Baltic Sea region programme.
Schengen area: Council adopts general approach on an enhanced evaluation mechanism07/03/2022 09:25:00
The Council recently (03 March 2022) adopted its general approach on a Council regulation reforming the Schengen evaluation and monitoring mechanism.
Civil protection work in view of climate change: Council adopts conclusions04/03/2022 16:33:00
The Council yesterday adopted conclusions calling for the adaptation of civil protection to extreme weather events resulting from climate change.
Council gives green light to start negotiations on international pandemic treaty04/03/2022 15:25:00
The Council adopted a decision to authorise the opening of negotiations for an international agreement on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.