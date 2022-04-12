EU News
|Printable version
State aid: Commission approves €250 million Portuguese measure under the Recovery and Resilience Facility to further capitalise Banco Português de Fomento
The European Commission approved, under EU State aid rules, a €250 million Portuguese aid measure, made available through the Recovery and Resilience Facility ('RRF'), to further capitalise the country's promotional institution Banco Português de Fomento ('BPF'). The measure aims to develop the Portuguese economy by facilitating access to finance, particularly for small and medium enterprises (‘SMEs') affected by the coronavirus pandemic, and thus boosting competitiveness and job creation in the long-term. The scheme also contributes to the EU's strategic objectives relating to the green and digital transitions, as well as to economic cohesion, productivity and competitiveness.
Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, yesterday said:
“This share capital increase will enable Banco Português de Fomento to further promote the growth of the Portuguese economy in a sustainable way and to support the green and digital transitions. It will also contribute to economic cohesion, productivity and competitiveness. At the same time, it ensures that competition is not unduly distorted.”
The Portuguese measure
The measure notified by Portugal will be entirely funded through the RRF, following the Commission's positive assessment of the Portuguese Recovery and Resilience Plan and its adoption by the Council. Portugal's Recovery and Resilience Plan establishes the increase of BPF's capital as a necessary condition for BPF to become Portugal's national implementing partner of the InvestEU Programme.
The measure will enable BPF to increase financing - particularly for SMEs affected by the coronavirus pandemic - mostly through the granting of public guarantees in close collaboration with commercial banks active in Portugal. This will leverage investments in all four strategic areas of the InvestEU Programme, namely: (i) sustainable infrastructure; (ii) research, innovation and digitalisation; (iii) social investment and skills; and (iv) SMEs. The measure therefore also contributes to the policy objectives under the RRF, in particular the green transition, the digital transformation, social and territorial cohesion, smart, sustainable and inclusive growth.
The Commission's State aid assessment
The Commission assessed the share capital increase under EU State aid rules, in particular Article 107(3)(c) of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (‘TFEU'), which allows State aid to facilitate the development of certain economic activities or of certain economic areas.
The Commission found that:
- The measure facilitates the development of certain economic activities in sectors such as (i) sustainable infrastructure, (ii) health, (iii) transport, (iv) mobility, (v) waste and other environment infrastructure, (vi) research and innovation, (vii) education, training, employment and social inclusion, and (viii) affordable and social housing.
- The measure minimises the distortions on competition and trade within the EU. In particular, the measure is necessary and appropriate to improve access to finance for sectors, projects or companies that have difficulties in obtaining sufficient finance from the market. The measure is also proportionate as BPF's balance sheet remains relatively small compared to those of other promotional institutions in the EU.
- The measure has sufficient safeguards to avoid undue negative effects on competition and trade in the EU. In particular, BPF's financing activities will be subject to measures ensuring that private investors are not crowded out, should they be willing to provide financing to companies.
On this basis, the Commission approved the share capital increase in favour of BPF under EU State aid rules.
Click here for the full press release
Latest News from
EU News
EU-UK relations: European Union ensures continued supply of medicines to Northern Ireland, as well as Cyprus, Ireland and Malta12/04/2022 16:33:00
The European Commission welcomes the swift adoption by the Council of the proposals to ensure the continued long-term supply of medicines from Great Britain to Northern Ireland and to address outstanding supply concerns in Cyprus, Ireland and Malta – markets that have been historically supplied through or by Great Britain.
Mergers: Commission approves Parker's acquisition of Meggitt, subject to conditions12/04/2022 15:25:00
The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the proposed acquisition of Meggitt by Parker.
Future of Europe: Conference nears finalisation of policy recommendations12/04/2022 13:25:00
The Conference on the Future of Europe Plenary session on 8-9 April debated concrete proposals.
Fifth package of sanctions in view of Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine: EU adopts restrictive measures against an additional 217 individuals and 18 entities12/04/2022 12:38:00
The Council decided recently (08 April 2022) to impose restrictive measures on an additional 217 individuals and 18 entities in response to the ongoing unjustified and unprovoked Russian military aggression against Ukraine and other actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.
Aviation safety: 20 Russian airlines added to EU Air Safety List12/04/2022 11:33:00
The Commission has updated the EU Air Safety List, which is the list of airlines that are subject to an operating ban or operational restrictions within the European Union, because they do not meet international safety standards.
Ukraine: EU humanitarian operation in the Republic of Moldova enhances assistance for refugees12/04/2022 09:10:00
Since the start of Russia's invasion on 24 February, the refugee influx of civilians fleeing Ukraine to reach neighbouring countries has resulted in skyrocketing humanitarian needs.
Stand Up For Ukraine: 9.1 billion euros pledged in support of internally displaced and refugees11/04/2022 16:33:00
The “Stand Up for Ukraine” global pledging event and campaign has raised 9.1 billion euros for people fleeing the Russian invasion, inside Ukraine and abroad, including €1 billion from the European Commission.
Energy Security: Commission hosts first meeting of EU Energy Purchase Platform to secure supply of gas, LNG and hydrogen11/04/2022 15:25:00
In order to secure the EU's energy supply at affordable prices in the current geopolitical context and to phase out dependency on Russian gas, the European Commission has established with the Member States an EU Platform for the common purchase of gas, LNG and hydrogen.
‘Freeze and Seize Task Force': Almost €30 billion of assets of Russian and Belarussian oligarchs and entities frozen by the EU so far11/04/2022 14:33:00
The ‘Freeze and Seize Task Force' recently met with US and Ukrainian representatives to discuss international cooperation on the enforcement of sanctions.
Ukraine: EU facilitates coordinated steps by telecom operators to help refugees stay connected11/04/2022 13:33:00
At a virtual event recently (08 April 2022), telecom operators based in the EU and in Ukraine have signed a joint statement on their coordinated efforts to secure and stabilise affordable or free roaming and international calls between the EU and Ukraine.