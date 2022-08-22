EU News
|Printable version
State aid: Commission approves €27.5 billion German scheme to compensate energy-intensive companies for indirect emission costs
The European Commission has approved, under EU State aid rules, a German scheme to partially compensate energy-intensive companies for higher electricity prices resulting from indirect emission costs under the EU Emission Trading System (‘ETS').
Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, recently said:
“This €27.5 billion scheme will allow Germany to reduce the impact of indirect emission costs on its energy-intensive industries and hence the risk that these companies relocate their production to countries outside the EU with less ambitious climate policies. At the same time, the measure will facilitate a cost-effective decarbonisation of the German economy in line with the Green Deal objectives, while limiting possible distortions of competition.”
The German measure
The scheme notified by Germany, with a total estimated budget of €27.5 billion, will cover part of the higher electricity prices arising from the impact of carbon prices on electricity generation costs (so-called ‘indirect emission costs') incurred between 2021 and 2030. The support measure is aimed at reducing the risk of ‘carbon leakage', where companies relocate their production to countries outside the EU with less ambitious climate policies, resulting increased greenhouse gas emissions globally.
The measure will benefit companies active in sectors at risk of carbon leakage listed in Annex I to the Guidelines on certain State aid measures in the context of the greenhouse gas emission allowance trading scheme post-2021 (‘ETS State aid Guidelines'). Those sectors face significant electricity costs and are particularly exposed to international competition.
The compensation will be granted to eligible companies through a partial refund of the indirect emission costs incurred in the previous year, with the final payment to be made in 2031. The maximum aid amount will be generally equal to 75 % of the indirect emission costs incurred. However, in some instances, the maximum aid amount can be higher to limit the remaining indirect emission costs incurred to 1.5 % of the company's gross value added. The aid amount is calculated based on electricity consumption efficiency benchmarks, which ensure that the beneficiaries are encouraged to save energy.
The beneficiaries bear a certain share of their indirect emission costs, corresponding to 1 GWh of electricity consumption per year, for which no aid will be granted. Moreover, no aid will be granted for the consumption of self-generated electricity from installations put into operation before 1 January 2021, for which the beneficiary is entitled to remuneration under the German Renewable Energy Act.
In order to qualify for compensation, companies will have to either (i) implement certain measures identified in their ‘energy management system' (i.e. the companies' plan setting energy efficiency objectives and a strategy to achieve them) or (ii) cover at least 30% of their electricity consumption with renewable sources (through on-site renewable energy generation facilities, power purchase agreements or guarantees of origin). Furthermore, as of 2023, companies must make additional investments so that, in total, they invest at least 50 % of the aid amount to implement economically feasible measures identified in the energy management system or decarbonize their production process.
The Commission's assessment
The Commission assessed the measure under EU State aid rules, and in particular the ETS State aid Guidelines.
The Commission found that the scheme is necessary and appropriate to support energy-intensive companies to cope with the higher electricity prices and to avoid that companies relocate to countries outside the EU with less ambitious climate policies, resulting in an increase in global greenhouse gas emissions. Moreover, the Commission found that the scheme complies with the requirements on energy audits and management systems set out in the ETS State aid Guidelines. It therefore supports the EU's climate and environmental objectives and the goals set in the European Green Deal. Furthermore, the Commission concluded that the aid granted is limited to the minimum necessary and will not have undue negative effects on competition and trade in the EU.
On this basis, the Commission approved the scheme under EU State aid rules.
Click here for the full press release
Latest News from
EU News
International Day Commemorating the Victims of Acts of Violence based on Religion or Belief (22 August 2022): Declaration by the High Representative on behalf of the EU22/08/2022 15:25:00
On the International Day Commemorating the Victims of Acts of Violence based on Religion or Belief, the EU stands in solidarity with all victims of persecution, wherever they may be.
Statement by President von der Leyen on the Europe-Wide Day of Remembrance for the victims of all totalitarian and authoritarian regimes22/08/2022 14:25:00
Statement given by President von der Leyen on the Europe-Wide Day of Remembrance for the victims of all totalitarian and authoritarian regimes.
Statement by Commissioner Gentiloni on the conclusion of enhanced surveillance for Greece22/08/2022 13:25:00
Statement given recently (20 August 2022) by Commissioner Gentiloni on the conclusion of enhanced surveillance for Greece.
Statement by Commissioner Kyriakides on the intradermal use of monkeypox vaccine22/08/2022 12:10:00
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) recently (19 August 2022) advised on intradermal use of monkeypox vaccine.
State aid: Commission approves €125 million Estonian scheme to support companies in context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine22/08/2022 09:25:00
The European Commission has approved a €125 million Estonian scheme to support the liquidity needs of companies across sectors in the context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
EIB to support Ryvu Therapeutics' discovery, research and development of new cancer treatments with €22 million18/08/2022 15:25:00
The European Investment Bank (EIB) is providing €22 million (above 100 million polish zlotys) in financing to Ryvu Therapeutics, a Polish clinical-stage drug discovery and development company focusing on novel small molecule therapies that address unmet medical needs in oncology. The funding is being provided under the EIB's venture debt instrument, which is tailored to the specific financing needs of high-growth innovative companies.
State aid: Commission approves €218 million Bulgarian scheme to support agricultural producers in context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine18/08/2022 13:25:00
The European Commission has approved a €218 million (BGN 426 million) Bulgarian scheme to support certain agricultural producers in the context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
State aid: Commission approves modifications to Polish scheme, including €5.1 billion budget increase, to support companies in context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine12/08/2022 13:25:00
The European Commission has approved modifications, including a budget increase of €5.1 billion (PLN 24.5 billion), to an existing Polish scheme to support companies across sectors in the context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.