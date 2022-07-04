EU News
|Printable version
State aid: Commission approves €5 billion French scheme to support energy intensive companies in context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine
The European Commission has approved a €5 billion French scheme to support energy intensive companies across sectors in the context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The scheme was approved under the State aid Temporary Crisis Framework, adopted by the Commission on 23 March 2022, based on Article 107(3)(b) of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (‘TFEU'), recognising that the EU economy is experiencing a serious disturbance.
Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, recently said:
“Energy intensive companies have been hit particularly hard by the current geopolitical crisis and the consequent increase of energy prices. This €5 billion scheme will enable France to mitigate the impact of the rising input costs on those companies, which play a key role for the French economy. We continue to stand with Ukraine and its people. At the same time, we continue working closely with Member States to ensure that national support measures can be put in place in a timely, coordinated and effective way, while protecting the level playing field in the Single Market.”
The French measure
France notified to the Commission under the Temporary Crisis Framework a €5 billion scheme to support energy intensive companies in the context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Under this measure, which will be administered by the Public Finances Directorate General (“Direction Générale des Finances Publiques”), the aid will take the form of direct grants for additional costs due to severe increases in natural gas and electricity prices.
The measure will be open to energy intensive companies across sectors, with the exception of credit and financial institutions.
The measure covers three eligible periods in respect of which applications for aid may be submitted: (i) from March to May 2022; (ii) from June to August 2022; and (iii) from September to November 2022.
The Commission found that the French scheme is in line with the conditions set out in the Temporary Crisis Framework. In particular, the overall aid per beneficiary cannot exceed 30% of the eligible costs, up to a maximum of €2 million. Energy-intensive users that incur operating losses may receive further aid up to €25 million and, if they are active in particularly affected sectors and sub-sectors, up to €50 million.
Furthermore, the overall aid for energy intensive users cannot exceed 50% of the eligible costs and 70% for those active in particularly affected sectors. The overall aid can cover a maximum of 80% of the losses incurred. Finally, the public support will be granted no later than 31 December 2022.
The Commission found that the French scheme is necessary, appropriate and proportionate to remedy a serious disturbance in the economy of a Member State, in line with Article 107(3)(b) TFEU and the conditions set out in the Temporary Crisis Framework.
On this basis, the Commission approved the aid measure under EU State aid rules.
Click here for the full press release
Latest News from
EU News
Consumer protection: Amazon Prime changes its cancellation practices to comply with EU consumer rules04/07/2022 15:25:00
Following a dialogue with the European Commission and national consumer protection authorities, Amazon has committed to bringing its cancellation practices in line with EU consumer rules.
Statement by President von der Leyen at the joint press conference with Prime Minister Fiala on the occasion of the College visit to the Czech Presidency04/07/2022 14:33:00
Statement given recently (01 July 2022) by President von der Leyen at the joint press conference with Prime Minister Fiala on the occasion of the College visit to the Czech Presidency.
Ukraine: Commission waives customs duties and VAT on the import of life-saving goods for Ukrainians04/07/2022 13:25:00
The European Commission recently (01 July 2022) adopted a Decision enabling Member States to temporarily waive customs duties and VAT on the importation from third countries of food, blankets, tents, electric generators and other life-saving equipment destined for Ukrainians affected by the war.
Digital finance: agreement reached on European crypto-assets regulation (MiCA)04/07/2022 12:38:00
The EU brings crypto-assets, crypto-assets issuers and crypto-asset service providers under a regulatory framework for the first time.
Foreign subsidies distorting the internal market: provisional political agreement between the Council and the European Parliament04/07/2022 11:33:00
The Council and the European Parliament recently (30 June 2022) reached a provisional political agreement on the regulation on foreign subsidies distorting the internal market.
State Aid: Commission opens in-depth investigation into Czech support for new nuclear power plant in Dukovany04/07/2022 10:38:00
The European Commission has opened an in-depth investigation to assess whether public support that Czechia plans to grant for the construction of a new nuclear power plant in Dukovany is in line with EU State aid rules.
Sanctions: Council requests European Parliament consent to add the violation of restrictive measures to the list of EU crimes04/07/2022 09:25:00
The Council recently (30 June 2022) requested the European Parliament’s consent on a decision to add the violation of restrictive measures to the list of ‘EU crimes’ included in the Treaty on the Functioning of the EU.
Press remarks by Executive Vice-President Vestager for the political agreement on the Foreign Subsidies Regulation01/07/2022 16:33:00
Press remarks given yesterday by Executive Vice-President Vestager for the political agreement on the Foreign Subsidies Regulation.
Speech by EVP Timmermans at The Cycling Summit 202201/07/2022 15:25:00
Speech given yesterday by EVP Timmermans at The Cycling Summit 2022.