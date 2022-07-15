EU News
|Printable version
State aid: Commission approves €5 billion German scheme to support energy and trade intensive companies in context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine
The European Commission has approved a €5 billion German scheme to support energy and trade intensive companies across industrial sectors in the context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The scheme was approved under the State aid Temporary Crisis Framework, adopted by the Commission on 23 March 2022, based on Article 107(3)(b) of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (‘TFEU'), recognising that the EU economy is experiencing a serious disturbance.
Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, yesterday said:
“Energy and trade intensive companies have been hit particularly hard by the current geopolitical crisis and the consequent increase of energy prices. This €5 billion scheme will enable Germany to mitigate the impact of the rising input costs on these companies and support the continuation of their activities in this difficult context. We continue to stand with Ukraine and its people. At the same time, we continue working closely with Member States to ensure that national support measures can be put in place in a timely, coordinated and effective way, while protecting the level playing field in the Single Market.”
The German measure
Germany notified to the Commission under the Temporary Crisis Framework a €5 billion scheme to support energy and trade intensive companies across industrial sectors in the context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Under this measure, which will be administered by the Federal Office for Economic Affairs and Export Control (“Bundesamt für Wirtschaft und Ausfuhrkontrolle”), the aid will take the form of direct grants for additional costs due to severe increases in natural gas and electricity prices.
The measure will be open to energy and trade intensive companies across industrial sectors that are at risk of carbon leakage and that are listed in Annex I of the Guidelines on State aid for climate, environmental protection and energy.
The eligible period in respect of which applications for aid may be submitted runs from February to September 2022. The aid will be granted in the form of advance payments. The final amount will be then verified and corrected by 30 June 2023.
The Commission found that the German scheme is in line with the conditions set out in the Temporary Crisis Framework. In particular, the overall aid per beneficiary cannot exceed 30% of the eligible costs, up to a maximum of €2 million. Energy-intensive users that incur operating losses may receive further aid up to €25 million and, if they are active in particularly affected sectors and sub-sectors, up to €50 million.
Furthermore, the overall aid for energy intensive users that incur operating losses cannot exceed 50% of the eligible costs and 70% for those active in particularly affected sectors or sub-sectors. The overall aid can cover a maximum of 80% of the losses incurred. Finally, the public support will be granted no later than 31 December 2022.
The Commission found that the German scheme is necessary, appropriate and proportionate to remedy a serious disturbance in the economy of a Member State, in line with Article 107(3)(b) TFEU and the conditions set out in the Temporary Crisis Framework.
On this basis, the Commission approved the aid measure under EU State aid rules.
Click here for the full press release
Latest News from
EU News
European Health Union: Stronger rules for greater safety and quality of blood, tissues, and cells15/07/2022 16:33:00
Yesterday, by proposing new rules to further increase the safety and quality of substances of human origin, the Commission is taking another step towards building a strong European Health Union.
Policy Programme “Path to the Digital Decade”: The Council and the European Parliament reach a provisional agreement15/07/2022 15:25:00
To ensure that the EU meets its objectives for a digital transformation in line with EU values, the Council and the European Parliament yesterday reached a provisional agreement on the 2030 policy programme ‘Path to the Digital Decade’.
Remarks by Commissioner Gentiloni at the Summer 2022 Economic Forecast press conference15/07/2022 13:25:00
Remarks given yesterday by Commissioner Gentiloni at the Summer 2022 Economic Forecast press conference.
Commission welcomes political agreement on the Digital Decade policy programme driving a successful digital transformation in Europe15/07/2022 12:38:00
The Commission welcomes the political agreement reached by the European Parliament and the Council of the EU on the 2030 Policy Programme: Path to the Digital Decade.
EU budget for 2023: Council agrees its position15/07/2022 11:33:00
Ambassadors of member states to the EU recently (13 July 2022) agreed the Council's position on the 2023 EU draft budget.
Implementation of sanctions: Commission provides additional guidance on the transit of goods from Russia15/07/2022 10:38:00
The European Commission recently (13 July 2022) published further guidance to Member States on the transit of goods from Russia.
Antitrust: Commission accepts commitments from T-Mobile CZ, CETIN and O2 CZ on Czech network sharing12/07/2022 09:25:00
The European Commission has made commitments offered by T-Mobile CZ, CETIN and O2 CZ, as well as their parent companies Deutsche Telekom and PPF Group, legally binding under EU antitrust rules.
Informal Home Affairs Council: EU launches the Support Hub for Internal Security and Border Management in Moldova11/07/2022 15:25:00
Today, in the margins of the informal Home Affairs Council Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ylva Johansson and the Moldovan Minister of Internal Affairs, Ana Revenco launched the EU Support Hub for Internal Security and Border Management in Moldova.
Forest fires: EU mobilises its firefighting fleet to help Portugal11/07/2022 13:25:00
Forest fires: EU mobilises its firefighting fleet to help Portugal.