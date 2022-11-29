EU News
|Printable version
State aid: Commission approves €557 million German support to compensate Deutsche Bahn for damages suffered by its subsidiary DB Fernverkehr due to the coronavirus pandemic
The European Commission has found a €557 million German support measure in favour of Deutsche Bahn to be in line with EU State aid rules. The measure, which will take the form of an equity injection, aims at compensating Deutsche Bahn for the damage suffered by its subsidiary DB Fernverkehr between 1 November 2020 and 16 May 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic and the restrictive measures in place.
This follows another measure aimed at compensating Deutsche Bahn for damages suffered by its subsidiary DB Fernverkehr due to the coronavirus pandemic between 16 March and 7 June 2020 (with respect to domestic travels) and between 16 March and 30 June 2020 (in relation to international travels), which the Commission approved on 10 August 2021 (SA.63846).
DB Fernverkehr is a German rail services operator, which provides national and international long distance rail passenger services in Germany.
The German support measure
DB Fernverkehr, as other companies active in the rail sector, suffered high operating losses due to the coronavirus pandemic and the restrictive measures that Germany and other countries had to implement to limit the spread of the virus.
The restrictions in place between November 2020 and May 2021 had in particular a direct negative impact on rail traffic and long distance travel by train in Germany. During that period, the number of long distance rail passengers of DB Fernverkehr reached only approximately one third of the one recorded in the corresponding period in 2019. This led to a significant drop in revenues for DB Fernverkehr.
The Commission assessed the measure under Article 107(2)(b) of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU), which enables the Commission to approve State aid measures granted by Member States to compensate specific companies or specific sectors (in the form of schemes) for damage directly caused by exceptional occurrences.
The Commission considers that the coronavirus pandemic qualifies as an exceptional occurrence, as it is an extraordinary, unforeseeable event having a significant economic impact. As a result, exceptional interventions by the Member States to compensate for the damage linked to the coronavirus pandemic are justified.
The Commission found that the German measure will compensate the damage suffered by DB Fernverkehr, which is directly linked to the coronavirus outbreak. It also found that the measure is proportionate, as the envisaged compensation does not exceed what is necessary to make good the damage.
The Commission therefore concluded that the measure is in line with EU State aid rules.
Click here for the full press release
Latest News from
EU News
World Cup in Qatar: FIFA should help compensate families of dead migrant workers29/11/2022 16:33:00
With the 2022 FIFA World Cup having kicked off in Qatar, Parliament deplores the deaths of thousands of migrant workers ahead of the tournament.
A strengthened enlargement policy is the EU’s strongest geopolitical tool29/11/2022 14:33:00
MEPs call on the EU to overcome the status quo and reenergise the enlargement process both among member states and in applicant countries.
InvestEU: European Commission and Council of Europe Development Bank sign agreement to mobilise €500 million in financing for social investments29/11/2022 13:25:00
The European Commission and the Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB) have signed an InvestEU guarantee agreement worth up to €159 million.
Parliament approves €18 billion loan for Ukraine for 202329/11/2022 12:38:00
On Thursday, MEPs approved an €18 billion loan to support Ukraine during Russia’s war against the country.
Statement by President von der Leyen following her phone call with President Zelenskyy29/11/2022 11:33:00
Statement given recently (25 November 2022) by President von der Leyen following her phone call with President Zelenskyy.
Skellefteå wins 2023 Access City Award for its outstanding efforts to become accessible to persons with disabilities29/11/2022 10:38:00
The Swedish city of Skellefteå recently (25 November 2022) received the 2023 Access City Award in recognition of its long-term commitment and innovative approach to enhancing accessibility for persons with disabilities.
NextGenerationEU: European Commission endorses positive preliminary assessment of Greece's request for nearly €3.6 billion under the Recovery and Resilience Facility29/11/2022 09:25:00
The European Commission recently endorsed a positive preliminary assessment of Greece's payment request for €3.6 billion, of which €1.7 billion in grants and €1.9 billion in loans, under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), the key instrument at the heart of NextGenerationEU.
Speech by Commissioner Elisa Ferreira (video message) for the Annual Congress 2022 of the Association of Greek Regions (ENPE)28/11/2022 16:33:00
Speech given recently (25 November 2022) by Commissioner Elisa Ferreira (video message) for the Annual Congress 2022 of the Association of Greek Regions (ENPE).
InvestEU: EIB Group signs an agreement with OTB Ventures to raise €150 million for innovations in deep technologies sector28/11/2022 15:25:00
OTB Ventures, the leading venture capital firm investing in early growth technology businesses announced the launch of the new OTB Fund II.
Speech by Commissioner Stella Kyriakides at the Meeting with the Organisers of the European Citizens Initiative "Save Bees and Farmers"28/11/2022 14:33:00
Speech given recently (25 November 2022) by Commissioner Stella Kyriakides at the Meeting with the Organisers of the European Citizens Initiative "Save Bees and Farmers".