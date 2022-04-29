EU News
|Printable version
State aid: Commission approves €700 million French scheme to support research, development and innovation projects across all sectors
The European Commission has approved, under EU State aid rules, a €700 million French scheme to support research, development and innovation projects by companies of all sizes and active across all sectors. This measure is part of the “France 2030” recovery program that aims to develop industrial competitiveness and future technologies, in order to enhance economic recovery in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic. The scheme also contributes to the EU's strategic objectives relating to the digital and green transitions.
Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, recently said:
“This €700 million French scheme will facilitate research, development and innovation in the context of the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. The scheme allows for research, development and innovation in energy transition and environmental protection, digital transition, innovations in production processes, and research necessary to support the continued functioning of European value chain and the security of supply. It comes with safeguards to make sure that possible distortions of competition are kept to the minimum.”
The French scheme
France notified to the Commission its intention to introduce a €700 million scheme to support two types of measures: (i) aid for research and development projects, and (ii) aid for process and organizational innovation.
Under the scheme, which will be in place until 31 December 2023, the support will take the form of direct grants, soft loans and repayable advances.
The scheme applies to the following four thematic areas of research, development and innovation (‘RDI'): (i) energy transition and environmental protection, (ii) digital transition, (iii) innovations in production processes, and (iv) research necessary to support the continued functioning of European value chain and the security of supply.
The Commission's assessment
The Commission assessed the scheme under the EU State aid rules, and in particular under the 2014 Framework for State aid for research and development and innovation (‘RDIF'), which enables Member States to grant aid for industrial research, experimental development, feasibility studies, and process and organisational innovation, as well as under Article 107(3)(b) TFEU and in particular with the general principles included in the COVID State aid Temporary Framework.
The Commission found that:
- The scheme is necessary to facilitate RDI projects and has an incentive effect, as the projects would not take place in the absence of public support.
- The aid is proportionate and limited to the minimum necessary to ensure that the RDI projects are carried out.
- The aid will be granted before 1 January 2024.
- The necessary safeguards to limit distortions of competition are in place. In particular, there will not be an excessive sectoral focus, the overall aid amount per beneficiary is limited, research results will be widely disseminated and will not lead to intellectual property rights, the aid will not lead to overcapacity or to dominant positions.
- The positive effects of the measure outweigh any negative effects in terms of possible distortions of competition.
On this basis, the Commission approved the scheme under EU State aid rules.
Click here for the full press release
Latest News from
EU News
Energy: Bulgaria to set up first regional platform as part of the EU's Energy Purchase Platform29/04/2022 16:33:00
Following the recent announcement by Gazprom on the disruption of gas deliveries to Bulgaria, Bulgaria's Deputy Prime Minister Assen Vassilev had a series of meetings in the Commission.
European Diversity Month: Commission announces the winners of the first Capitals of Inclusion and Diversity Awards29/04/2022 15:25:00
The European Commission yesterday announced the winners of the first European Capitals of Inclusion and Diversity Awards, aimed at highlighting towns, cities and regions across the EU leading by example in inclusive policies.
EU and international partners put forward a Declaration for the Future of the Internet29/04/2022 13:25:00
The European Union, the United States, and several international partners yesterday proposed a Declaration for the Future of the Internet, setting out the vision and principles of a trusted Internet.
Commission announces 100 cities participating in EU Mission for climate-neutral and smart cities by 203029/04/2022 12:38:00
The Commission yesterday announced the 100 EU cities that will participate in the EU Mission for 100 climate-neutral and smart cities by 2030, the so-called Cities Mission.
State aid: Commission approves €169 million Spanish scheme to support milk producers in context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine29/04/2022 11:33:00
The European Commission has approved a €169 million Spanish scheme to support the milk producers sector in the context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Visa Digitalisation: Visa travel to the EU becomes easier29/04/2022 10:38:00
The Commission is proposing the digitalisation of the Schengen visa process, replacing the visa sticker, and introducing the possibility to submit visa applications online through the European online visa platform.
Commission tackles abusive lawsuits against journalists and human rights defenders ‘SLAPPs'28/04/2022 16:33:00
The European Commission is taking action to improve protection of journalists and human rights defenders from abusive court proceedings.
Statement by Commission President von der Leyen following the announcement by Gazprom on the disruption of gas deliveries to certain EU Member States28/04/2022 15:25:00
Statement given yesterday by Commission President von der Leyen following the announcement by Gazprom on the disruption of gas deliveries to certain EU Member States.
State aid: Commission approves €18 million Irish scheme to support the road haulage sector in the context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine28/04/2022 14:33:00
The European Commission has approved an €18 million Irish scheme to support the road haulage sector in the context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Press statement by President von der Leyen following the announcement by Gazprom on the disruption of gas deliveries to certain EU Member States28/04/2022 14:08:00
Press statement given yesterday by President von der Leyen following the announcement by Gazprom on the disruption of gas deliveries to certain EU Member States.