Scottish Government
|Printable version
State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen
Bank holiday arrangements.
Guidance has been issued by the Scottish Government for the bank holiday on Monday 19 September for the State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen.
Schools should close as a mark of respect. This advice also applies to other education settings that would normally be closed on a bank holiday. Most local authority-run early learning and childcare (ELC) services are expected to close.
Health boards have been given guidance to support their planning for the holiday which underlines the importance of essential healthcare services continuing. This includes pre-planned treatments, and the winter vaccination programme. Patients should visit their local NHS board website for further information.
Most public transport services are currently expected to run as normal. Passengers should contact operators for information.
Not everyone is entitled to paid leave on bank holidays. If in doubt, check the position with your employer.
Background
Private and voluntary ELC providers and independent schools will make their own decisions on bank holiday arrangements.
ScotRail and Caledonian Sleeper are expected to operate a normal service on Monday 19 September.
SPT and Edinburgh Trams will run a full normal service, as will Ferry operators CalMac Ferries Ltd (CFL) and Caledonian Maritime Assets Ltd (CMAL).
For latest traffic information please visit Transport Scotland and Traffic Scotland websites.
Scottish bank and public holidays
An online Book of Condolence is available at www.royal.uk.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/state-funeral-of-her-majesty-the-queen/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Paying final respects to Her Majesty The Queen13/09/2022 10:05:00
Crowds expected as cortege travels from Royal Mile to Edinburgh Airport
First Minister to move Motion of Condolence to The Queen12/09/2022 10:15:00
Series of events to pay tribute to Her Majesty.
Tribute to Her Majesty The Queen09/09/2022 13:05:00
Statement made by the First Minister from Bute House in tribute to Her Majesty The Queen.
Her Majesty The Queen09/09/2022 12:05:00
Buckingham Palace confirms death of The Queen at Balmoral Castle.
Winter Vaccination Programme 2022 to 2023: COVID-19 and seasonal flu deployment plan09/09/2022 10:05:00
Annual plan including target groups and timescales.
Restocking honey bee colonies in Scotland review08/09/2022 12:05:00
A feasibility study into options for restocking honey bee colonies in Scotland.
‘Hard choices’ to prioritise spending07/09/2022 16:05:00
Half a billion savings identified to tackle cost crisis.