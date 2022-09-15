Bank holiday arrangements.

Guidance has been issued by the Scottish Government for the bank holiday on Monday 19 September for the State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen.

Schools should close as a mark of respect. This advice also applies to other education settings that would normally be closed on a bank holiday. Most local authority-run early learning and childcare (ELC) services are expected to close.

Health boards have been given guidance to support their planning for the holiday which underlines the importance of essential healthcare services continuing. This includes pre-planned treatments, and the winter vaccination programme. Patients should visit their local NHS board website for further information.

Most public transport services are currently expected to run as normal. Passengers should contact operators for information.

Not everyone is entitled to paid leave on bank holidays. If in doubt, check the position with your employer.

Background

Private and voluntary ELC providers and independent schools will make their own decisions on bank holiday arrangements.

When to phone 111 | NHS 24

ScotRail and Caledonian Sleeper are expected to operate a normal service on Monday 19 September.

SPT and Edinburgh Trams will run a full normal service, as will Ferry operators CalMac Ferries Ltd (CFL) and Caledonian Maritime Assets Ltd (CMAL).

For latest traffic information please visit Transport Scotland and Traffic Scotland websites.

Scottish bank and public holidays

An online Book of Condolence is available at www.royal.uk.