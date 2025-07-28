State of Childhood Vulnerability Report – LGA response

Cllr Arooj Shah, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Children and Young People Board, responded to the Centre for Young Lives think tank’s annual report on childhood vulnerability

“This important report highlights the urgent need for a cross-government strategy for children, young people and families to ensure we are all working towards a shared ambition.

“Councils are seeing more children needing help with increasingly complex and challenging needs. By integrating planning and funding across departments, and ensuring services have the resources they need, we can make sure children receive the care they deserve. Increased funding for early intervention services will also help to prevent children reaching crisis point and reduce the numbers entering care.

“The rising number of children with special educational needs and disabilities requiring support also reinforces our calls for comprehensive reform of the SEND system. The current SEND system is not working and is not meeting the support needs of children and families. Councils stand ready to work with government in tackling these challenges, but we have to ensure the voices of children and their families are heard and acted upon.”