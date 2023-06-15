State of the Connected Home 2023

techUK, in partnership with GfK, is delighted to release the seventh edition of our annual State of the Connected Home report.

Every year we survey a nationally representative sample of 1,000 adults across the UK to understand their levels of familiarity with smart and connected home products, their current ownership of such devices, how they interact with them, and their interest in adopting further connected home devices in future.

The 2023 edition of our report finds the UK connected home market to be performing robustly despite challenging macro-economic headwinds and low consumer confidence. Consumers feel that they know more about the sector, they are purchasing a variety of new devices, and they are more likely to connect these devices to their home networks.

We include for the first time some specific questions around the current cost of living crisis and the increasing cost of energy bills to understand how consumers perceive connected home devices in relation to energy saving. We find that, as energy prices rise, the expected 'payback period' where savings exceed the initial cost of the device gets shorter, and that high energy prices are accelerating changes in consumer behaviour that also support the longer-term need to use energy more sustainably as part of the net zero transition.

Download the full report here