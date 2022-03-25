State Opening of Parliament: May 2022

The State Opening of Parliament will take place on Tuesday 10 May.

The Queen’s Speech will set out the Government’s agenda for the next session and its plans to grow our economy, cut the cost of living, make our streets safer and clear the Covid backlogs. The Queen’s Speech will provide the leadership needed in challenging times to level up opportunities and employment in all parts of the United Kingdom.

As is usual, the current session of Parliament will be prorogued ahead of the Queen’s Speech and this time will be used to enable logistical and security preparations for the State Opening of Parliament. The likely date of prorogation will be confirmed in due course.