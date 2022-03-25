10 Downing Street
|Printable version
State Opening of Parliament: May 2022
The State Opening of Parliament will take place on Tuesday 10 May.
The Queen’s Speech will set out the Government’s agenda for the next session and its plans to grow our economy, cut the cost of living, make our streets safer and clear the Covid backlogs. The Queen’s Speech will provide the leadership needed in challenging times to level up opportunities and employment in all parts of the United Kingdom.
As is usual, the current session of Parliament will be prorogued ahead of the Queen’s Speech and this time will be used to enable logistical and security preparations for the State Opening of Parliament. The likely date of prorogation will be confirmed in due course.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/state-opening-of-parliament-may-2022
Latest News from
10 Downing Street
Prime Minister announces Appointments Secretary13/08/2020 15:03:23
The Prime Minister has announced that he has appointed Mr Richard Tilbrook to be his Appointments Secretary.
PM announces major new military support package for Ukraine: 24 March 202224/03/2022 11:25:00
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce a major new package of support for Ukraine at the NATO and G7 leaders’ meetings.
PM meeting with nuclear industry leaders: 21 March 202222/03/2022 16:20:00
Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday met leaders from the nuclear industry at Downing Street.
PM call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine: 18 March 202218/03/2022 13:20:00
Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this morning.
PM meeting with the Crown Prince of the United Arab Emirates: 16 March 202216/03/2022 15:10:00
Prime Minister Boris Johnson met the Crown Prince of the United Arab Emirates, Mohammed bin Zayed al Nayhan.
PM to warn of ‘far reaching consequences’ of Russian invasion on Gulf visit16/03/2022 11:15:00
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet leaders in Abu Dhabi and Riyadh today.
Readout of Prime Minister’s roundtable of UK oil and gas industry leaders: 14 March 202214/03/2022 16:20:00
Prime Minister Boris Johnson hosted a roundtable of leaders in the UK’s offshore oil and gas industry.
PM call with President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol: 14 March 202214/03/2022 13:25:00
Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol.