10 Downing Street
State Opening of Parliament to take place on 17 July 2024
Parliament has been dissolved. The new Parliament has been called to meet on Tuesday 9 July 2024.
Parliament has been dissolved.
The new Parliament has been called to meet on Tuesday 9 July 2024 when the business will be the election of the Speaker and the swearing-in of members.
The State Opening of Parliament and The King’s Speech will follow on Wednesday 17 July 2024.
