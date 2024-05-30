Thursday 30 May 2024 @ 15:15
10 Downing Street
State Opening of Parliament to take place on 17 July 2024

Parliament has been dissolved. The new Parliament has been called to meet on Tuesday 9 July 2024.

Parliament has been dissolved.

The new Parliament has been called to meet on Tuesday 9 July 2024 when the business will be the election of the Speaker and the swearing-in of members.

The State Opening of Parliament and The King’s Speech will follow on Wednesday 17 July 2024.

