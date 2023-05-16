RUSI
|Printable version
State Threats Taskforce Briefing with Canadian Deputy Minister of Public Safety
Mr Shawn Tupper, the Canadian Deputy Minister of Public Safety, met with members of RUSI’s State Threats Taskforce in London on 5 April 2023.
At the briefing, the group shared ideas on how to strengthen defences against foreign interference and political influence operations, as well as the challenges and opportunities presented by the digitalisation of the economy. Mr Tupper highlighted Canada’s focus on developing a modern toolkit to respond to evolving threats.
Reflecting on the gathering, Tom Keatinge, Director of RUSI’s Centre for Financial Crime and Security Studies, said:
“The STT aims to support the UK and its partners in detecting, understanding and responding to the spectrum of complex state threats currently facing democracies. Collaboration with partners like Canada is key to building global resilience against these threats, and we appreciate the opportunity to share ideas with Mr Tupper and his team.”
The discussion touched upon the need for strategic and innovative approaches to counter malign information operations. Participants emphasised the importance of building new capabilities, including technology workflows and skillsets, as well as forming broad coalitions involving government, civil servants, technologists and other subject matter experts. It was also acknowledged that the evolving threat of foreign interference requires an agility in the government response, and that the challenge lies in preparing policies, legislation and functions that can adapt to the changing dynamics effectively.
RUSI launched the State Threats Taskforce in January 2023. The taskforce draws on the expertise of the Institute's Cyber, Organised Crime and Financial Crime programmes to provide input into the UK policy debate. For more information, visit RUSI State Threats Taskforce (STT)
Original article link: https://rusi.org/news-and-comment/rusi-news/state-threats-taskforce-briefing-canadian-deputy-minister-public-safety
Latest News from
RUSI
Putting Russia’s Army in the Shadow of the Storm16/05/2023 14:25:00
Holding Russia’s logistics and command and control at risk is a key contributor to shaping the conditions for successful Ukrainian offensive operations.
Turkish Elections and Foreign Policy: Change for the Better or Continuity?15/05/2023 14:25:00
Every national election is a pivotal moment for any country, but some can be truly historic turning points.
Lake Malawi or Lake Nyasa? Malawi–Tanzania Border Dispute Slips Into Limbo12/05/2023 14:25:00
A dispute over the border between Malawi and Tanzania with its origins in the 19th century shows no signs of reaching a swift resolution.
The Financial Action Task Force’s Challenge with Russia11/05/2023 14:25:00
The challenge posed by Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine should be a wakeup call.
Europe’s Not Buying: The Impact of Lost Gas Markets for Gazprom and Russia09/05/2023 14:25:00
The loss of European gas pipeline markets has had a profound effect on Gazprom’s – and therefore the Russian state’s – revenue stream.
A China–Russia Alliance is Likelier Than We Think09/05/2023 11:25:00
China officially pursues a ‘non-alliance’ policy, but Western aid and support to Taiwan, economic competition – particularly the US restrictions on semiconductors – and the formation of ‘blocs’ perceived as hostile to Beijing in the Asia-Pacific will test this to the limit.
Thank You for the Music, but I’d Rather Have Visa-Free Entry05/05/2023 14:25:00
Hosting the Eurovision Song Contest offers Downing Street a glittering opportunity to learn from Ukraine.
Guo Wang: China’s Answer to Starlink?05/05/2023 11:05:00
China is currently working on building a mega-constellation of satellites that will enable widespread internet coverage: Guo Wang.
RUSI Experts React to The UK Government’s New Fraud Strategy04/05/2023 14:15:00
Experts from RUSI’s Centre for Financial Crime and Security Studies welcome the UK’s new Fraud Strategy. However, they raise concerns about under-funding and the lack of a bolder policing reform plan, as well as stronger measures to reduce the role technology companies play in facilitating fraud.