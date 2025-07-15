Buckingham Palace
State Visit by The President and First Lady of the United States
The President of the United States of America, President Donald J. Trump, accompanied by the First Lady Mrs. Melania Trump, has accepted an invitation from His Majesty The King to pay a State Visit to the United Kingdom from 17 September to 19 September 2025.
His Majesty The King will host The President and Mrs. Trump at Windsor Castle.
Notes
Further details of the programme will be announced in due course. The President and Mrs. Trump were hosted for a previous State Visit by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in 2019.
Original article link: https://www.royal.uk/news-and-activity/2025-07-14/state-visit-by-the-president-and-first-lady-of-the-united-states
