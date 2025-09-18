State Visit by The President and First Lady of the United States

The President of the United States, President Donald J. Trump, accompanied by the First Lady Mrs. Melania Trump are currently in the UK for an official State Visit as the guests of Their Majesties The King and Queen.

The President and First Lady arrived in the grounds of Windsor Castle and were greeted by The Prince and Princess of Wales who accompanied them to meet Their Majesties.

The King and Queen formally welcomed The President and First Lady outside, as a Royal Salute was fired from the East Lawn of Windsor Castle and at the Tower of London.

Thereafter, The President and First Lady joined The King and Queen, and The Prince and Princess of Wales, in a Carriage Procession through the Windsor estate, towards the Castle.

The Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment provided a Sovereign’s Escort for the Carriage Procession. The route was lined by members of the Armed Forces, with three military bands from the Royal Marines, the Army and the RAF.

On arrival at the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle, a Guard of Honour, with the State Colours of the Grenadier Guards, Coldstream Guards and Scots Guards greeted the party. This is the first time at such an occasion that three State Colours featured. Conventionally, only one colour would be on parade.

The President and First Lady then joined The King and Queen on the Royal Dais before The President, accompanied by The King, was invited to inspect the Guard of Honour.

Following lunch in the State Dining Room with Members of the Royal Family, Their Majesties invited The President and First Lady to view a special display of items from the Royal Collection relating to the United States of America, in the Green Drawing Room.

Later, The President and First Lady joined The King and Queen, The Prime Minister and Lady Starmer and US and British military families to view a Beating Retreat ceremony on the East Lawn of Windsor Castle. The ceremony included a flypast by UK and US F-35 military jets and the Red Arrows.

In the evening, The King, accompanied by The Queen and Members of the Royal Family, hosted a State Banquet in St George's Hall for The President and First Lady.

During the banquet, both The King and President Trump made speeches. His Majesty referenced the 'enduring bond between our great nations' during his speech to assembled guests who included diplomats, sports stars and tech leaders.