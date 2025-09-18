Buckingham Palace
|Printable version
State Visit by The President and First Lady of the United States
The President of the United States, President Donald J. Trump, accompanied by the First Lady Mrs. Melania Trump are currently in the UK for an official State Visit as the guests of Their Majesties The King and Queen.
The President and First Lady arrived in the grounds of Windsor Castle and were greeted by The Prince and Princess of Wales who accompanied them to meet Their Majesties.
The King and Queen formally welcomed The President and First Lady outside, as a Royal Salute was fired from the East Lawn of Windsor Castle and at the Tower of London.
Thereafter, The President and First Lady joined The King and Queen, and The Prince and Princess of Wales, in a Carriage Procession through the Windsor estate, towards the Castle.
The Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment provided a Sovereign’s Escort for the Carriage Procession. The route was lined by members of the Armed Forces, with three military bands from the Royal Marines, the Army and the RAF.
On arrival at the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle, a Guard of Honour, with the State Colours of the Grenadier Guards, Coldstream Guards and Scots Guards greeted the party. This is the first time at such an occasion that three State Colours featured. Conventionally, only one colour would be on parade.
The President and First Lady then joined The King and Queen on the Royal Dais before The President, accompanied by The King, was invited to inspect the Guard of Honour.
Following lunch in the State Dining Room with Members of the Royal Family, Their Majesties invited The President and First Lady to view a special display of items from the Royal Collection relating to the United States of America, in the Green Drawing Room.
Later, The President and First Lady joined The King and Queen, The Prime Minister and Lady Starmer and US and British military families to view a Beating Retreat ceremony on the East Lawn of Windsor Castle. The ceremony included a flypast by UK and US F-35 military jets and the Red Arrows.
In the evening, The King, accompanied by The Queen and Members of the Royal Family, hosted a State Banquet in St George's Hall for The President and First Lady.
During the banquet, both The King and President Trump made speeches. His Majesty referenced the 'enduring bond between our great nations' during his speech to assembled guests who included diplomats, sports stars and tech leaders.
Original article link: https://www.royal.uk/news-and-activity/2025-09-17/state-visit-by-the-president-and-first-lady-of-the-united-states
Latest News from
Buckingham Palace
The Duchess of Edinburgh visits Alberta, Canada10/09/2025 15:20:00
The Duchess of Edinburgh visited Alberta, Canada, from Thursday 4th September to Tuesday 9th September to attend the Spruce Meadows Masters Tournament and to undertake a series of engagements celebrating British Canadian partnerships and charitable work in the region.
Arrangements for the Funeral of HRH The Duchess of Kent08/09/2025 16:10:00
The Funeral of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent will take place at Westminster Cathedral on Tuesday, 16th September at 1400hrs BST.
The Queen visits patronages in Cornwall03/09/2025 13:20:00
The Queen has spent the day in Cornwall, visiting longstanding patronages ShelterBox, Cornwall Community Fund, and Cornwall Air Ambulance.
80th Anniversary of VJ Day15/08/2025 16:05:00
80 years ago, Victory over Japan (VJ) Day marked the surrender of Japan forces, which essentially ended the Second World War. The King, The Queen and members of the Royal Family have attended events across the UK to mark the historic occasion.
A message from The King to mark the 20th anniversary of the 7/7 bombings in London.07/07/2025 16:10:00
Today, as we mark twenty years since the tragic events of 7th July 2005, my heartfelt thoughts and special prayers remain with all those whose lives were forever changed on that terrible Summer’s day.
Holyrood Week 202503/07/2025 11:15:00
The King, The Queen and Members of the Royal Family are visiting Scotland for Royal Week. Each year, the Monarch spends a week visiting various regions in Scotland, meeting Scots from all walks of life and hosting thousands at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in recognition of their good work.
Garter Day at Windsor Castle 202519/06/2025 10:20:00
The King and Queen, and Members of the Royal Family, have attended a service for the Most Noble Order of the Garter at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.
The Duke of Edinburgh marks 100 Years of Elstree Studios12/06/2025 12:20:00
The Duke of Edinburgh has visited Elstree Studios in Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, as they commence their centenary celebrations.