State Visit by The President of the French Republic and Mrs Brigitte Macron

Yesterday The President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, and Mrs Brigitte Macron, arrived in the UK to a spectacular welcome at the start of their State Visit.

The President and Mrs Macron were greeted by The Prince and Princess of Wales - on behalf of The King - ahead of the official welcome ceremony in Windsor.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

In Windsor Town Centre, The King and Queen greeted their guests as the State Visit officially began, before boarding carriages which took them through crowds in the town and up the iconic Long Walk to Windsor Castle.

The spectacular official arrival ceremony took place in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle, where national anthems were played before President Macron was invited to inspect a Guard of Honour found by Nijmegen Company Grenadier Guards and F Company Scots Guards.

The ceremony demonstrates the relationship between The King and the Armed Forces, as well as offering an impressive welcome for the visiting Head of State.

Following a private lunch, The King and Queen, and The President and Mrs Macron viewed a special display of French related items from the Royal Collection, which included an English glass believed to be the earliest champagne glass in existence - it was presented as a gift to King George V and Queen Mary from the champagne makers of Reims and Épernay and other artisans in 1935.

This evening, The King, accompanied by The Queen and Members of the Royal Family, will host a State Banquet in St George’s Hall, Windsor Castle.