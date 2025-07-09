Buckingham Palace
|Printable version
State Visit by The President of the French Republic and Mrs Brigitte Macron
Yesterday The President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, and Mrs Brigitte Macron, arrived in the UK to a spectacular welcome at the start of their State Visit.
The President and Mrs Macron were greeted by The Prince and Princess of Wales - on behalf of The King - ahead of the official welcome ceremony in Windsor.
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
In Windsor Town Centre, The King and Queen greeted their guests as the State Visit officially began, before boarding carriages which took them through crowds in the town and up the iconic Long Walk to Windsor Castle.
The spectacular official arrival ceremony took place in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle, where national anthems were played before President Macron was invited to inspect a Guard of Honour found by Nijmegen Company Grenadier Guards and F Company Scots Guards.
The ceremony demonstrates the relationship between The King and the Armed Forces, as well as offering an impressive welcome for the visiting Head of State.
Following a private lunch, The King and Queen, and The President and Mrs Macron viewed a special display of French related items from the Royal Collection, which included an English glass believed to be the earliest champagne glass in existence - it was presented as a gift to King George V and Queen Mary from the champagne makers of Reims and Épernay and other artisans in 1935.
This evening, The King, accompanied by The Queen and Members of the Royal Family, will host a State Banquet in St George’s Hall, Windsor Castle.
Original article link: https://www.royal.uk/news-and-activity/2025-07-08/state-visit-by-the-president-of-the-french-republic-and-mrs-brigitte
Latest News from
Buckingham Palace
A message from The King to mark the 20th anniversary of the 7/7 bombings in London.07/07/2025 16:10:00
Today, as we mark twenty years since the tragic events of 7th July 2005, my heartfelt thoughts and special prayers remain with all those whose lives were forever changed on that terrible Summer’s day.
Holyrood Week 202503/07/2025 11:15:00
The King, The Queen and Members of the Royal Family are visiting Scotland for Royal Week. Each year, the Monarch spends a week visiting various regions in Scotland, meeting Scots from all walks of life and hosting thousands at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in recognition of their good work.
Garter Day at Windsor Castle 202519/06/2025 10:20:00
The King and Queen, and Members of the Royal Family, have attended a service for the Most Noble Order of the Garter at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.
The Duke of Edinburgh marks 100 Years of Elstree Studios12/06/2025 12:20:00
The Duke of Edinburgh has visited Elstree Studios in Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, as they commence their centenary celebrations.
The Queen celebrates 30 years of The Women's Prize for Fiction12/06/2025 11:10:00
The Queen joined shortlisted authors and former winners yesterday to celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Women's Prize for Fiction at Bedford Square, ahead of tomorrow's award ceremony.
The King and Queen visit Canada29/05/2025 09:20:00
On 26th and 27th May, The King and Queen were in Canada for an official visit to Ottawa, the nation’s capital, to deliver the Speech from the Throne and formally open the 45th Parliament. This marks His Majesty's first Canadian visit as Sovereign.
The Princess Royal visits Liverpool28/05/2025 14:15:00
Following the terrible incident during Liverpool's FC's Premier League title parade on Monday, The Princess Royal has visited the Royal Liverpool University Hospital to thank nurses, consultants and paramedics, as well as representatives from Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service and the football club, after 47 people were injured.
The Duchess of Edinburgh visits Barleylands Farm15/05/2025 10:25:00
The Duchess of Edinburgh has visited Barleylands in Essex, to mark 40 years of agricultural education.