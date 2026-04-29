State Visit to the US and Bermuda

The King and Queen will undertake a State Visit to the United States from 27th to 30th April to mark the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence and celebrate the close ties between the two nations, before The King makes his first visit as Sovereign to Bermuda from 1st to 2nd May.

Day Two

Tuesday 28th April

Their Majesties The King and Queen are undertaking a series of engagements in Washington, D.C., including a ceremonial welcome at the White House, an address to a Joint Meeting of Congress, meetings with technology leaders, and a State Dinner hosted by the President and First Lady.

Ceremonial Welcome at the White House

Their Majesties were formally welcomed to the United States with a military ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House — the highest diplomatic honour extended by the United States to a visiting Head of State.

Following introductions to the official delegations of both nations, The King and Queen joined the President and First Lady for a 21-gun salute, the playing of national anthems, and an inspection of the troops by His Majesty and the President.

The ceremony featured representatives from all six branches of the United States Armed Forces, including a historic first appearance by the United States Space Force Honor Guard at a White House event.

Ahead of the formal proceedings, more than 200 performers took part in a pre-ceremony display, including the United States Marine Drum and Bugle Corps, the US Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps, the United States Navy Band, the United States Air Force Band, and the United States Navy Sea Chanters.

The United States Marine Band performed the national anthems and accompanied the troop inspection, concluding with Stars and Stripes Forever.

At the close of the ceremony, Their Majesties and the President and First Lady observed a “Pass in Review” from the South Portico balcony, involving nearly 500 members of the US Armed Forces.

Addressing the Joint Meeting of Congress

The King addressed a Joint Meeting of Congress, becoming only the second British Monarch to do so, following Queen Elizabeth II’s address at the Capitol in 1991.

In his speech, The King spoke of the shared history and values of the UK and the US, and thanked all Americans who had welcomed him during his visit.

The Alliance that our two Nations have built over the centuries – and for which we are profoundly grateful to the American people – is truly unique.

Before entering the chamber, The King met the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Mike Johnson, and congressional leaders.

Their Majesties were escorted into the chamber by a bipartisan committee of Members of Congress. The King was welcomed at the podium by the Speaker of the House and the Vice President of the United States before delivering his address.