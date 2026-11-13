10 Downing Street
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Statement after the Leaders Meeting of the Core Group of Support to Armenia
The UK, along with leaders and representatives from Estonia, France, Lithuania, and the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, met yesterday as the Core Group of Support to Armenia in the margins of the European Political Community summit in Dublin.
Joined by Germany, Norway, Poland, the President of the European Council and the President of the European Commission, they made the following statement:
We reiterate our support to the sovereignty, territorial integrity, stability, independence and resilience of the Republic of Armenia.
Five months ago, parliamentary elections were held in Armenia. They allowed the Armenian people to make a clear choice in favour of peace, democracy and closer ties with Europe, despite multi-faceted interference from Russia.
Since then, Russia’s direct political and economic pressure on Armenia has only been increasing. Russia has imposed unprecedented restrictions on Armenian exports and is now threatening to use energy supplies as a means of intimidation.
As a response, we are taking action to enable Armenia to protect its sovereignty and choose its own destiny freely. We will continue to support Armenia in diversifying its economic partnerships, particularly in trade and energy, building on the European Union’s decision to suspend duties on 80% of Armenian exports to the EU.
We acknowledge the European aspirations of Armenian people, and will continue to support Armenia’s efforts to build a thriving and resilient democracy and a prosperous economy, fully integrated into regional connectivity networks and international trade flows.
We also support the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and the significant progress made since the Washington meeting in August 2025 as well as the normalisation process between Armenia and Türkiye. We encourage further efforts in this direction for the benefit of the people of Armenia and Azerbaijan, and the wider region.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/statement-after-the-leaders-meeting-of-the-armenia-core-group
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