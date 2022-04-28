Statement by Commission President von der Leyen following the announcement by Gazprom on the disruption of gas deliveries to certain EU Member States

Statement given yesterday by Commission President von der Leyen following the announcement by Gazprom on the disruption of gas deliveries to certain EU Member States.

The announcement by Gazprom that it is unilaterally stopping delivery of gas to customers in Europe is yet another attempt by Russia to use gas as an instrument of blackmail.

This is unjustified and unacceptable.

And it shows once again the unreliability of Russia as a gas supplier.

We are prepared for this scenario. We are in close contact with all Member States.

We have been working to ensure alternative deliveries and the best possible storage levels across the EU.

Member States have put in place contingency plans for just such a scenario and we worked with them in coordination and solidarity.

A meeting of the gas coordination group is taking place right now.

We are mapping out our coordinated EU response.

We will also continue working with international partners to secure alternative flows.

And I will continue working with European and world leaders to ensure the security of energy supply in Europe.

Europeans can trust that we stand united and in full solidarity with the Member States impacted in the face of this new challenge. Europeans can count on our full support.