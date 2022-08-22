EU News
|Printable version
Statement by Commissioner Gentiloni on the conclusion of enhanced surveillance for Greece
Statement given recently (20 August 2022) by Commissioner Gentiloni on the conclusion of enhanced surveillance for Greece.
Thanks to the sacrifices and resilience of its people and the determination of the authorities, Greece today closes a difficult chapter in its long and proud history. The country emerges from four years of enhanced surveillance having successfully delivered on the bulk of its policy commitments made to the Eurogroup. Greece has effectively implemented key reforms to strengthen its economy and public finances. Its achievements are even more commendable given that this period has been marked by two severe external shocks: the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The Commission will continue to stand by Greece in this next phase of its economic development, working in partnership to deliver on the reforms and investments set out in the ambitious recovery and resilience plan.
The end of enhanced surveillance for Greece also marks the symbolic conclusion of the most challenging period the euro area has experienced. The sovereign debt crisis that defined the first years of the previous decade was a steep learning curve for our Union. Our strong collective response to the pandemic indicated that Europe had learned the lessons of that crisis. We must show the same solidarity and unity as we navigate the troubled waters our economies are now entering.
Click here for the full press release
Latest News from
EU News
International Day Commemorating the Victims of Acts of Violence based on Religion or Belief (22 August 2022): Declaration by the High Representative on behalf of the EU22/08/2022 15:25:00
On the International Day Commemorating the Victims of Acts of Violence based on Religion or Belief, the EU stands in solidarity with all victims of persecution, wherever they may be.
Statement by President von der Leyen on the Europe-Wide Day of Remembrance for the victims of all totalitarian and authoritarian regimes22/08/2022 14:25:00
Statement given by President von der Leyen on the Europe-Wide Day of Remembrance for the victims of all totalitarian and authoritarian regimes.
Statement by Commissioner Kyriakides on the intradermal use of monkeypox vaccine22/08/2022 12:10:00
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) recently (19 August 2022) advised on intradermal use of monkeypox vaccine.
State aid: Commission approves €27.5 billion German scheme to compensate energy-intensive companies for indirect emission costs22/08/2022 11:20:00
The European Commission has approved, under EU State aid rules, a German scheme to partially compensate energy-intensive companies for higher electricity prices resulting from indirect emission costs under the EU Emission Trading System (‘ETS').
State aid: Commission approves €125 million Estonian scheme to support companies in context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine22/08/2022 09:25:00
The European Commission has approved a €125 million Estonian scheme to support the liquidity needs of companies across sectors in the context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
EIB to support Ryvu Therapeutics' discovery, research and development of new cancer treatments with €22 million18/08/2022 15:25:00
The European Investment Bank (EIB) is providing €22 million (above 100 million polish zlotys) in financing to Ryvu Therapeutics, a Polish clinical-stage drug discovery and development company focusing on novel small molecule therapies that address unmet medical needs in oncology. The funding is being provided under the EIB's venture debt instrument, which is tailored to the specific financing needs of high-growth innovative companies.
State aid: Commission approves €218 million Bulgarian scheme to support agricultural producers in context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine18/08/2022 13:25:00
The European Commission has approved a €218 million (BGN 426 million) Bulgarian scheme to support certain agricultural producers in the context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
State aid: Commission approves modifications to Polish scheme, including €5.1 billion budget increase, to support companies in context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine12/08/2022 13:25:00
The European Commission has approved modifications, including a budget increase of €5.1 billion (PLN 24.5 billion), to an existing Polish scheme to support companies across sectors in the context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.