Statement by Commissioner Gentiloni on the conclusion of enhanced surveillance for Greece

Statement given recently (20 August 2022) by Commissioner Gentiloni on the conclusion of enhanced surveillance for Greece.

Thanks to the sacrifices and resilience of its people and the determination of the authorities, Greece today closes a difficult chapter in its long and proud history. The country emerges from four years of enhanced surveillance having successfully delivered on the bulk of its policy commitments made to the Eurogroup. Greece has effectively implemented key reforms to strengthen its economy and public finances. Its achievements are even more commendable given that this period has been marked by two severe external shocks: the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Commission will continue to stand by Greece in this next phase of its economic development, working in partnership to deliver on the reforms and investments set out in the ambitious recovery and resilience plan.

The end of enhanced surveillance for Greece also marks the symbolic conclusion of the most challenging period the euro area has experienced. The sovereign debt crisis that defined the first years of the previous decade was a steep learning curve for our Union. Our strong collective response to the pandemic indicated that Europe had learned the lessons of that crisis. We must show the same solidarity and unity as we navigate the troubled waters our economies are now entering.

