Statement by Commissioners Kyriakides and Reynders on the Council agreement to strengthen coordination of safe travel in the EU
Statement given recently (25 January 2022) by Commissioners Kyriakides and Reynders on the Council agreement to strengthen coordination of safe travel in the EU.
EU ministers recently reached an agreement on updating the rules to facilitate safe and free movement in the EU during the COVID-19 pandemic. This agreement follows the Commission's proposal of 25 November 2021.
Welcoming the adoption by the Council, Commissioner for Health, Stella Kyriakides, and Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders, recently said:
“Since the start of the pandemic, we have put forward solutions to safeguard and facilitate safe and free movement in the context of health measures made necessary by the pandemic. Close coordination at EU level has been essential, not only for the functioning of the Single Market, but in particular to provide clarity and safety for people traveling within the EU. Clarity and predictability for our citizens is key to the success of safe travel, through our well-established and very successful EU Digital COVID Certificate. More than 1.2 billion certificates issued testify to the success of this tool, which has been rolled out across the EU and on a global scale. It is a true European success story that has gone global.
Today, Member States have reconfirmed that the possession of a valid EU Digital COVID Certificate should in principle be sufficient when travelling during the pandemic. This agreement thus puts the EU Digital COVID Certificate at the heart and centre of our coordinated approach. It is important that Member States follow up on this agreement and implement the rules agreed without delay. Each Member State decides based on the circumstances it is facing. But Omicron has by now spread across Europe and it is time to look at the discontinuation of the additional travel measures that a number of Member States have introduced in the past weeks, making travel more cumbersome and less predictable across the EU.
We now call on all Member States to implement the common rules swiftly to ensure coordination and clarity for our citizens and travellers.”
Latest News from
EU News
Joint press statement following the meeting of the EU-Serbia Stabilisation and Association Council27/01/2022 16:33:00
The EU-Serbia Stabilisation and Association Council (SA Council) met on 25 January 2022.
EU challenges Egyptian import restrictions at the WTO27/01/2022 15:25:00
The EU has requested dispute settlement consultations at the World Trade Organization (WTO) with Egypt on its compulsory import registration requirements.
COVID-19: Council adopts a revised recommendation on measures affecting free movement, based on the individual situation of persons and no longer on the region of origin27/01/2022 14:33:00
The Council recently (25 January 2022) adopted a recommendation on a coordinated approach to facilitate safe free movement during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Starship Technologies agrees €50m funding partnership from the European Investment Bank27/01/2022 13:25:00
Starship Technologies, the world's leading provider of autonomous delivery services, recently (25 January 2022) announced that the company agreed on a €50m quasi-equity facility agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB).
European Health Union: a stronger role for the European Medicines Agency27/01/2022 12:38:00
Recently (25 January 2022), as part of the on-going work to build a strong European Health Union, the Council has adopted the Regulation revising the mandate of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), taking an important step towards EMA's reinforcement in crisis preparedness and management for medicinal products and medical devices.
Future of Europe: Europeans see climate change as top challenge for the EU27/01/2022 11:33:00
The European Parliament and Commission recently (25 January 2022) released a joint Special Eurobarometer on the Future of Europe.
Tonga: EU channels emergency assistance24/01/2022 15:25:00
Following a request for assistance, the EU is channelling aid to Tonga in the aftermath of the volcanic eruption of Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai and tsunami in the South Pacific.
Speech by President von der Leyen on the occasion of the opening of Kaunas 2022: European Capital of Culture24/01/2022 13:25:00
Speech given recently (21 January 2022) by President von der Leyen on the occasion of the opening of Kaunas 2022: European Capital of Culture.
State aid: Commission approves 2022-2027 regional aid map for France24/01/2022 09:25:00
The European Commission has approved under EU State aid rules the map of France for granting regional aid from 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2027 within the framework of the revised Regional aid Guidelines (‘RAG').