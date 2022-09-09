EU News
|Printable version
Statement by President von der Leyen on the Netherlands' recovery and resilience plan
Statement given yesterday by President von der Leyen on the Netherlands' recovery and resilience plan.
Thank you very much Prime Minister, dear Mark,
Deputy Prime Minister, dear Sigrid,
Thank you very much for having me here, dear Mayor,
Thank you very much for having me here in Rotterdam,
Indeed, Rotterdam is the home of Europe's biggest harbour. You said that it is the heart of the Dutch economy. Well, I would say that as such, the heart of the Dutch economy, it is also a bellwether for the health not only of the Dutch economy, but also of the European economy. So, if the port is doing well, our economy is also doing well.
This port really is Europe's gateway for trade with the rest of the world. To be the gateway for trade with the rest of the world, you need the capacity and you need to innovate. And I know that this is very dear to your heart. So, Rotterdam is a model for both. The project we visited this afternoon illustrates this perfectly. I must say that I was fascinated to visit the Alphenaar. It is amazing to see that battery-powered ship, which is demonstrating the zero-emission inland waterway project that has been developed here. As we all know, transport is one of the sectors where the carbon emissions, at the moment being, are rising, going thus against the trend that we have in all the other sectors, that the CO2 emissions are decreasing. So it is of utmost importance that we innovate and that we have solutions, for example also in the maritime transport. And we all know that maritime transport uses normally heavy fuels that not only emit, but also pollute. Therefore, this project is more than welcome, precisely because it will help tackle the environmental challenges in a coherent way. It is clean. It is circular, as we could see. And it helps obviously also stabilising the grid. So there are a lot of good points in that. Therefore, I hope that the Alphenaar will soon be joined by many, many sister ships that will criss-cross the famous canals you have here in the Netherlands, without any emissions and pollution. I think that the Alphenaar is typical for the type of project we support with NextGenerationEU. Indeed, we want to speed up the twin transition – the European Green Deal and the digitalisation – through intelligent investments and through reforms, and thereby ensure a broad-based economic recovery, initially after the pandemic, but now we also see that it is more needed than ever.
The Netherlands' NextGenerationEU plan does just that. You have a share of almost 50% devoted to climate measures, to the European Green Deal, and 26% for digital projects – thus is by far overshooting the requirements of NextGenerationEU. So, congratulations for that. The focus is particularly on the development of renewables, both from the climate perspective and in view of the need to get rid of the Russian fossil fuels' dependency. This is of utmost importance now. The Dutch plan devotes over EUR 2 billion in green investments. It is coupled with fiscal reforms to further incentivise investments in this area. But the plan also has, as we have seen, a strong focus on sustainable mobility for maritime, but also for rail and air transport. And it includes the other dimensions of the environmental protection, for example through an ambitious nature restoration scheme. This is the green part, almost 50% of the plan, and much more is in it.
But if we look at the digital side, the Netherlands, of course, we know, is home to world champions, like ASML, we have visited it together – amazing, fascinating. And therefore, of course, the plan focuses on boosting innovation through the development of applications of quantum technology and artificial intelligence solutions. Beyond the climate and beyond the digital priorities, the Dutch plan also focuses on other challenges facing society and the economy. This is notably the case for the housing market. With almost EUR 1.4 billion in investment for the construction of housing, this is in fact the largest component of the plan. And of course, this aims to combine both the environmental protection – insulating, for example houses, is the way to go – and of course also social fairness. The plan includes a series of reforms to continue improving one of the Netherlands' traditional strong points: that is your people and their skills – so, a lot of investment in upskilling and reskilling. And the plan includes reforms to strengthen the public health sector, the pandemic preparedness – we have learnt our lesson from the pandemic. And finally, the plan addresses aggressive tax planning and money laundering, two issues that are important for the good functioning of our Single Market.
I could go on forever, but I will stop here. This is not the end of the journey, it is the beginning because, of course, now it is about implementing. But you were right, there is a rumour out there that we now approve, by giving you the famous yellow booklet, your recovery and resilience plan. So, congratulations for that.
Click here for the full press release
Latest News from
EU News
Environmental implementation: Commission urges better application of EU environmental rules to protect human health and the environment09/09/2022 13:25:00
The Commission yesterday published the third Environmental Implementation Review (EIR), a key reporting tool that supports environmental enforcement and raises awareness about the importance of implementing environmental rules.
European Citizens' Initiative: Commission registers two new initiatives, on renewable energy and on protecting rural heritage09/09/2022 12:33:00
The Commission yesterday decided to register two European Citizens' Initiatives, entitled ‘Every European house equipped with 1 kW photovoltaic and 0.6 kW wind turbines using EU funding through the municipalities alone' and ‘Protect the EU's Rural Heritage, Food Security and Supply'.
Statement by President Charles Michel upon the passing of Queen Elizabeth II09/09/2022 11:33:00
Statement given yesterday by President Charles Michel upon the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
Ten recommendations on how to better protect cultural heritage from the impact of climate change09/09/2022 10:25:00
Coinciding with the European Heritage Days 2022, which this year revolve around the topic of sustainability, the Commission yesterday published a report on strengthening cultural heritage resilience to protect it from the effects of climate change.
European Commission proposes second €5 billion tranche of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine09/09/2022 09:25:00
The European Commission yesterday proposed a further €5 billion in macro-financial assistance (MFA) loans to Ukraine as the second part of the exceptional MFA package of up to €9 billion announced in the Commission's communication of 18 May 2022 and endorsed by the European Council of 23-24 June 2022.
Global Gateway: Inauguration of Maio port in Cabo Verde to boost connectivity and green growth08/09/2022 16:33:00
The Government of Cabo Verde, the European Union and the African Development Bank, with Team Europe members France, Luxembourg, Portugal, Spain, the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the German development bank KfW, yesterday inaugurated a modernised port on the island of Maio as part of a wider extension of port infrastructure across the archipelago aimed to boost the sustainable economic development of Cabo Verde.
Aquila Clean Energy raises financing for 2.6 GW capacity renewable energy projects in Southern Europe with the support of InvestEU08/09/2022 15:25:00
Aquila Clean Energy EMEA, the clean energy development platform in Europe of Aquila Capital, has closed a EUR 1 billion construction facility, supported by the InvestEU programme.
A European Care Strategy for caregivers and care receivers08/09/2022 14:33:00
The European Commission yesterday presented the European Care Strategy to ensure quality, affordable and accessible care services across the European Union and improve the situation for both care receivers and the people caring for them, professionally or informally.
Health Union: HERA secures additional vaccine doses in the fight against the monkeypox outbreak08/09/2022 13:25:00
HERA, the Commission's Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority, yesterday secured an additional 170,920 doses of Bavarian Nordic's 3rd generation vaccine to respond to the ongoing monkeypox outbreak and to meet the more immediate needs.