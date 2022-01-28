Statement by the Chief Medical Officer COVID-19 Review: 26 January 2022

Chief Medical Officer for Wales statement on COVID-19 review: 26 January 2022.

Community rates of COVID-19 infection have declined steadily over the last two weeks but now appear to be stabilising at a relatively high level with an increase in rates among younger age groups. COVID-19 related hospital admissions and NHS absence rates have also fallen and it currently appears unlikely that direct COVID-19 pressures will exceed health and social care capacity. Although community rates remain at high levels, our vaccination programme is restricting direct harms to much lower levels than were seen in previous waves. The epidemiological picture in Wales is therefore supportive of a continued move to Alert Level 0 restrictions.

We should continue to monitor any upward pressures on case rates and, as part of our transition planning, should develop effective surveillance so as to have advance notice of any resurgence or variants which might require a re-escalation of our response.

Sir Frank Atherton

CMO Wales