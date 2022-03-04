Statement by the Chief Medical Officer COVID-19 Review: 3 March 2022

Chief Medical Officer for Wales statement on COVID-19 review: 3 March 2022.

Community transmission of COVID-19 continues at a high but reducing level and it appears that the omicron driven wave of infection is receding. Direct harms from the pandemic continue but at a much reduced level compared with previous waves. It is therefore appropriate to continue our approach of cautious easing of the protections which are still in place.

I note the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) and New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (NERVTAG) views that future variants are highly likely to appear and may lead to more significant levels of direct harm than have been seen with the Omicron variant. This supports my previous advice that, as we cautiously ease protective measures, we retain sufficient testing capacity to support individuals who become ill, to protect vulnerable individuals and settings, and to ensure we have an effective system for surveillance and response with regard to new and emerging variants.

Sir Frank Atherton

CMO Wales