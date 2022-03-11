EU News
|Printable version
Statement by the European Commission calling for the protection of children in Ukraine
Statement given yesterday by the European Commission calling for the protection of children in Ukraine.
The bombardment of the children's and maternity hospital in Mariupol yesterday is the latest in a series of atrocities and crimes committed against children. This senseless and illegal war waged by the Russian Federation is taking the lives of innocent children, and this is a wound that will not heal.
Every child has a right to grow up in a peaceful and secure environment, to learn and have prospects for a better future. Children in Ukraine should be in schools and on playgrounds. Instead, they are trapped in bomb shelters, exposed to unimaginable fear and terror, with Russian missiles flying over their heads. So many thousands of those living in eastern Ukraine have already been through such suffering since 2014.
Let us not forget the children who have been forced to escape the aggression and leave everything behind. More than 2 million people have fled the atrocious attacks launched by the Putin Regime. Half of them are children. These children have been ripped out of their homes, of their schools or childcare, they are stranded in foreign countries, they are traumatised, they have no immediate access to learning.
The ones most at risk are the unaccompanied children who have been separated from their parents in the midst of this chaos, or orphaned, as well as those with disabilities and in institutions, who are often impeded from seeking shelter or being evacuated. All children must be protected in Ukraine, provided with a safe haven, including indiscriminate access to basic and life-saving services and education.
We remind Russia that even wars have rules, and these rules are not optional. Stop targeting civilians. Stop targeting their infrastructure. Stop bombing schools and childcare facilities. Children should not pay for this war with their lives. International humanitarian law must be upheld, the universal rights of the child be respected and safeguarded.
Genuine humanitarian corridors must be established to evacuate the most vulnerable, including children trapped in the besieged cities. Surrounded by Russian forces and with key infrastructure destroyed in bombings, people have no access to running water, electricity and heating. With temperatures expected to drop even lower, we must allow the children of Ukraine to flee to safety, and offer them warmth, food and protection.
The devastating consequences of this needless war will haunt us in the years to come. We are not only witnessing a loss of lives, but also a loss of futures. We urge Russia to stop this war now, so no more children have to die. The world is watching and history will remember.
For more information:
International Humanitarian Law
Latest News from
EU News
EU disburses €300 million in emergency Macro-Financial Assistance to Ukraine11/03/2022 14:33:00
The European Commission disbursed today €300 million in emergency Macro-Financial Assistance (MFA) to Ukraine.
Remarks by President Charles Michel before the informal meeting of heads of state or government in Versailles11/03/2022 13:25:00
Remarks given yesterday by President Charles Michel before the informal meeting of heads of state or government in Versailles.
Citizen participation in cohesion policy11/03/2022 11:33:00
Citizen participation in cohesion policy (10 March 2022).
Future of Europe: second set of citizens' ideas at Conference Plenary11/03/2022 10:38:00
This weekend (11-12 March), citizens' ideas on EU in the world and migration, economy, social justice and jobs as well as culture, youth, sport and digital transformation will be presented and debated at the Plenary of the Conference on the Future of Europe.
Commission Statement on the European Remembrance Day for Victims of Terrorism11/03/2022 09:25:00
Commission Statement given yesterday on the European Remembrance Day for Victims of Terrorism.
EU-UK relations: the Council adopts its mandate on the proposals aiming to ensure continued supply of medicines10/03/2022 16:33:00
EU ambassadors yesterday agreed on the mandate for the proposed Directive and Regulation to ensure continued supply of medicines to Northern Ireland, and to Cyprus, Ireland and Malta.
EU imposes restrictive measures on 160 individuals as a consequence of Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine10/03/2022 15:25:00
The Council yesterday decided to impose restrictive measures on an additional 160 individuals in respect of the ongoing unjustified and unprovoked Russian military aggression against Ukraine and of actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.
Ms Mariya Gabriel delivers a keynote speech, via pre-recorded video-message, at the "Launching the European Gender Equality Strategy monitoring portal" event10/03/2022 13:25:00
Ms Mariya Gabriel yesterday delivered a keynote speech, via pre-recorded video-message, at the "Launching the European Gender Equality Strategy monitoring portal" event.
Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine: EU agrees new sectoral measures targeting Belarus and Russia10/03/2022 12:38:00
Following up on the restrictive measures adopted on 2 March in response to the involvement of Belarus in the unjustified and unprovoked Russian military aggression against Ukraine, and in view of the continued gravity of the situation, the Council today adopted additional sectoral measures targeting the Belarusian financial sector.