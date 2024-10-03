10 Downing Street
|Printable version
Statement by the President of the European Commission and the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom on Enhancing Strategic Cooperation: 2 October 2024
Prime Minister Keir Starmer and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen released a joint statement yesterday.
The President of the European Commission and the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom met today and agreed to strengthen the relationship between the United Kingdom and the European Union.
They agreed on the shared challenges facing the European Union and the United Kingdom including the altered strategic context for the wider continent notably resulting from Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine. They reiterated their unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty.
The leaders agreed the UK and European Union would also continue to work closely to address wider global challenges including economic headwinds, geopolitical competition, irregular migration, climate change and energy prices, which pose fundamental challenges to the shared values of the United Kingdom and the European Union and provide the strategic driver for stronger cooperation.
The leaders reflected on the events in the Middle East overnight and condemned the egregious attack by Iran on Israel. They recognised Israel’s right to self-defence in the face of this unacceptable aggression. De-escalation by all parties in the region was of the upmost importance. They reiterated the need to coordinate the diplomatic response to the situation in the Middle East and called on all sides to show restraint and end the bloodshed. An immediate ceasefire in Lebanon and Gaza was required to create the space to allow for political solutions, the leaders underlined.
They agreed on the importance of the unique relationship between the European Union and the United Kingdom in addressing such challenges and resolved, in line with our shared values, to strengthen ambitiously their structured strategic cooperation.
They reaffirmed that the Withdrawal Agreement, including the Windsor Framework, and the Trade and Cooperation Agreement underpin relations between them and underlined their mutual commitment to the full and faithful implementation of those agreements. They reaffirmed their mutual commitment to uphold international law and to the European Convention on Human Rights. They agreed a stable, positive and forward-looking relationship was in their mutual interests and provided the basis for long term cooperation.
They agreed to take forward this agenda of strengthened cooperation at pace over the coming months, starting with defining together the areas in which strengthened cooperation would be mutually beneficial, such as the economy, energy, security and resilience, in full respect of their internal procedures and institutional prerogatives. They agreed to meet again this autumn.
They agreed on the importance of holding regular EU-UK Summits at leader-level to oversee the development of the relationship. They agreed that a first Summit should take place ideally in early 2025.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/joint-statement-by-the-president-of-the-european-commission-and-the-prime-minister-of-the-united-kingdom-on-enhancing-strategic-cooperation-2-october--2
Latest News from
10 Downing Street
Prime Minister announces Appointments Secretary13/08/2020 15:03:23
The Prime Minister has announced that he has appointed Mr Richard Tilbrook to be his Appointments Secretary.
PM United Nations General Assembly Speech: 26 September 202427/09/2024 13:20:00
Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivered a speech at the United Nations General Assembly.
PM tells US investors "Britain is open for business" as he secured major £10 billion deal to drive growth and create jobs26/09/2024 13:20:00
A major £10 billion investment which will create thousands of jobs in the North East of England has been announced by the Prime Minister in New York today.
Prime Minister overhauls apprenticeships to support opportunity25/09/2024 12:12:00
Reforms to apprenticeship system in England announced, alongside publication of first Skills England report highlighting nationwide skills gaps
Joint Leaders statement to mark the third anniversary of AUKUS19/09/2024 11:10:00
Prime Minister Keir Starmer, U.S. President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese released a joint statement recently (17 September 2024).
PM speech at the Holocaust Educational Trust: 16 September 202417/09/2024 15:20:00
Prime Minister Keir Starmer yesterday made a speech at the Holocaust Educational Trust.
Prime Minister confirms nearly half a billion pounds of Italian investment into the UK to support jobs and drive growth17/09/2024 13:20:00
More jobs for British people will be created thanks to nearly half a billion pounds worth of investment by Italian businesses into the UK, the PM yesterday announced.
Joint statement between UK and Italy: 16 September 202417/09/2024 11:20:00
Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni released a joint statement yesterday.