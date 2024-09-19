Statement by the Secretary of State on the official signing of Derry-Londonderry and Strabane City Region City Deal

The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland yesterday signed the financial deal for Derry-Londonderry and Strabane City region, alongside Northern Ireland's Executive Ministers.

Speaking after the official signing of Derry-Londonderry and Strabane City Region City Deal, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Hilary Benn said:

I am delighted that the Derry-Londonderry and Strabane City Region City Deal is proceeding as planned, and proud to sign the deal on behalf of the UK Government. It’s going to provide support to so many important initiatives which will positively impact the lives of local people, including the regeneration of the waterfront in Derry, and of Strabane town centre. The digital and innovation projects which the UK Government is investing in through this deal will deliver a fantastic economic boost and opportunities for residents of the entire North West region. Exciting projects such as the £39 million new combined Cognitive Analytics and Digital Robotics Centre (CADRC), will deliver cutting-edge research and innovation. A new School of Medicine/ Personalised Medicine Centre will develop research capabilities at Ulster University’s Magee Campus, complemented by educational facilities at Altnagelvin Hospital campus. I congratulate everyone involved for their hard work and dedication over many years to reach this important milestone. I look forward to seeing the positive impact this investment will have on local people and businesses.

