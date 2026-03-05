Statement by the United Kingdom on UK-France nuclear policy and cooperation

Last year we agreed concrete steps with France to further strengthen our nuclear cooperation through the Northwood Declaration and at the UK-France Summit.

The UK and France are both resolved to deter threats against Europe and will not be intimidated by Russian nuclear rhetoric.

The UK’s nuclear deterrent remains declared to the defence of NATO and our NATO Allies.

Our mutual collaboration with France strengthens our existing commitments to our Allies in an uncertain and dangerous world.

We welcome the proposals set out by President Macron to cooperate more closely with Allies on nuclear issues.