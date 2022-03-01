WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Statement by UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell calling for a suspension of hostilities to carry out urgent humanitarian action in Ukraine
“The situation for children caught up in the conflict in Ukraine grows worse by the minute.
“We are receiving reports of hospitals, schools, water and sanitation facilities and orphanages under fire. Explosive weapons in populated areas and explosive remnants of war are real and present dangers for the children of Ukraine.
“Children have been killed. Children have been wounded. And children are being profoundly traumatized by the violence all around them.
“We appeal for a suspension of ongoing military actions in Ukraine. Such a suspension would allow for humanitarian help to reach people cut off after five days of intense airstrikes and fierce ground fighting nationwide. It would also allow families in the worst affected areas to venture out to get food and water, to seek medical care, or to leave in search of safety.
“We renew our call on all parties to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure – and to abide by all legal and moral obligations to keep children out of the line of fire.
“We must protect all children in Ukraine. Now. They need peace.”
For more information, please contact:
Unicef UK Media Team, 0207 375 6030, media@unicef.org.uk
Armed conflict in Ukraine has intensified, posing an imminent threat to 7.5 million children, with tens of thousands of families forcibly displaced. UNICEF is committed to staying in Ukraine and delivering for children. We are helping to make sure that child health and protection services are sustained, delivering critical supplies to families and ensuring children have clean water and nutritious food. You can help protect children in Ukraine by donating to UNICEF UK’s appeal: unicef.uk/ukrainedonate.
About UNICEF
UNICEF works in some of the world’s toughest places, to reach the world’s most disadvantaged children. Across more than 190 countries and territories, we work for every child, everywhere, to build a better world for everyone.
The UK Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK) raises funds for UNICEF’s emergency and development work for children. We also promote and protect children’s rights in the UK and internationally. We are a UK charity, entirely funded by supporters.
United Kingdom Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK), Registered Charity No. 1072612 (England & Wales), SC043677 (Scotland).
Please note that UNICEF spokespeople are available for interview, and relevant media content (including B-roll) can be accessed here: https://bit.ly/3C1ChqF
