Statement by UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell on school shooting in Uvalde, Texas

“Once again, children have been attacked and killed while attending school – the one place outside of their homes where they should be safest. This time it happened in Uvalde, Texas.

“Nineteen children, a teacher, and a school staff member who set out for school this Tuesday (24th May) will never return home to their families. Many more children, teachers and school staff who witnessed the carnage will bear the emotional and psychological scars for the rest of their lives.

“Tuesday (24 th May), it happened in Texas. Where will it happen next? This year, we have already seen horrific attacks on schools in Afghanistan, Ukraine, the U.S., West Africa and beyond.

“Tragedy after tragedy, shooting after shooting, young life after young life: how many more children will die before government leaders act to keep children and their schools safe? Because until they do, these horrors will continue.”

