Statement by UNICEF executive director Catherine Russell on the life of goodwill ambassador Harry Belafonte

“We mourn the loss of Harry Belafonte, one of the world’s greatest actors, singers, producers, and champions of human rights – especially children.

“He served as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for 36 years, where his dedication and generosity of spirit helped set a high standard for the role – meeting with world leaders to champion the cause of UNICEF and secure support for the issues that impact children’s lives. His legacy includes advocating for primary health care, treatment for HIV/AIDS, and free access to education for all.

“He was an eloquent campaigner for the world’s children and understood the power of maintaining the world’s attention on its most needy, including, among other things, giving the iconic UNICEF ‘School-in-a-Box’ its name, and organizing the Grammy winning and quadruple platinum single We are the World to raise money for African famine relief.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the Belafonte family, and join his many fans, friends and admirers from across the globe in celebrating his life, his work, and his steadfast commitment to children.”

Access multimedia content of Harry Belafonte’s time with UNICEF here

