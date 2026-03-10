Statement by UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa, Edouard Beigbeder, on the rise in child casualties amid escalating hostilities in Lebanon

Statement by UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa, Edouard Beigbeder

“The continuous escalation of hostilities in Lebanon and the devastating toll it is taking on children are gravely concerning.

“According to the latest reports, at least 83 children have been killed and 254 wounded since 2 March, as hostilities have intensified. On average, more than 10 children have been killed every day across Lebanon over the past week, with approximately 36 children injured each day.

“In the last 28 months, 329 children have reportedly been killed in Lebanon and 1,632 were injured. In just the last six days, the number of children killed has increased by 25 per cent, with a devastating figure of 412 children killed.

“These figures are staggering. They are a stark testament to the toll that conflict is taking on children. As military strikes continue across the country, children are being killed and injured at a horrifying rate, families are fleeing their homes in fear, and thousands of children are now sleeping in cold and overcrowded shelters.

“Mass displacement across Lebanon has forced nearly 700,000 people – including around 200,000 children – from their homes, adding to the tens of thousands already uprooted from previous escalations.

“UNICEF calls on all parties to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, including schools and shelters, and to uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law.

“UNICEF urges immediate efforts to de-escalate the situation and prevent further harm to children.”

Notes to editors:

For more information, please contact: Unicef UK Media Team, T: +44 (0)207 375 6030 | media@unicef.org.uk

UNICEF UK’s Middle East appeal is raising funds to protect children and deliver life-saving supplies including therapeutic food, clean water and essential medicines: https://unicef.uk/me-appeal

About UNICEF

UNICEF works in some of the world’s toughest places, to reach the world’s most disadvantaged children. Across more than 190 countries and territories, we work for every child, everywhere, to build a better world for everyone.

The UK Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK) raises funds for UNICEF’s emergency and development work for children. We also promote and protect children’s rights in the UK and internationally. We are a UK charity, entirely funded by supporters.

United Kingdom Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK), Registered Charity No. 1072612 (England & Wales), SC043677 (Scotland).

For more information visit unicef.org.uk. Follow UNICEF UK on Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.