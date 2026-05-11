Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
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Statement: FCDO summons Chinese Ambassador
The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office summoned the Chinese Ambassador on Friday 8 May following convictions under the National Security Act.
An FCDO spokesperson recently said:
On instruction from the Foreign Secretary, the Chinese Ambassador was summoned to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. This summons follows the conclusion of a case which resulted in convictions under the National Security Act to assist the Hong Kong authorities.
It was made clear that the UK will not tolerate any attempts by foreign states to intimidate, harass or harm individuals or communities in the UK, and that such activity constitutes a serious breach of the UK’s sovereignty. We will continue to use the full range of tools available to protect our security and hold China to account for actions which undermine our safety and democratic values.
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Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/statement-fcdo-summons-chinese-ambassador
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